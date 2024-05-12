MU plans water-sufficient Kalina campus

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has resolved to address the water scarcity issue at its Kalina campus by drilling borewells and wells within the premises. The university has allocated ₹ 25 crore in the 2024-25 budget to address hostel needs and ensure water sustainability. In April 2023, women students sat on the street near the staff quarters, protesting water shortage on campus

Despite being established in Kalina for over 50 years, MU continues to grapple with inadequate water supply, impacting the quality of student hostel life and imposing financial strain on the university.

To address the shortfall, MU hires three to five water tankers every day. Each 10,000-liter water tanker costs 3000, resulting in a daily expenditure of ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 15,000 that amounts to ₹ 2.5 lakh every month. The persistent water shortage has been frequently highlighted in the media. In response, the Management Council (MC) has planned to excavate six borewells and five wells.

Hostels were badly hit by the water shortage. A girl student said: “Our complaints had gone unheard. Sometimes we are not even able to take a bath.”

Last April, the girls sat on the street near the staff quarters, protesting the water shortage. Recently some students wrote a complaint to the authorities. “Sometime we need to purchase packed drinking water. Not only the hostels but various department buildings face water scarcity. The washrooms stink as a result. Considering this, if MU authorities make some efforts , then we welcome it,” said a student from a boy’s hostel.

The MC has committed to promptly commence work on achieving a water-sufficient campus, involving continuous engagement with authorities for additional water connections and the implementation of water conservation projects on-site. Furthermore, the MC has initiated the tender process for the construction of the girls’ hostel mess, which is currently unavailable, compelling female students to dine at the boys’ hostel. Recent media reports highlighted complaints from female students regarding the quality of food and water on campus.

An MU spokesperson said, “We are planning to implement a Perennial Water Supply System and a Rainwater Harvesting System under the V-C’s initiative. Approval has been secured from the municipality for the construction of a borewell to cater to horticultural needs, with plans underway to propose the construction of four additional wells.”

Additionally, a large-scale tree plantation drive will be conducted to augment the water table. Currently, a 10,000-liter capacity Sewage Treatment Plant is operational at the Kalina campus, with efforts to expand its capacity and connectivity to more buildings for irrigation purposes. Comprehensive planning is underway to ensure the perpetual availability of these water systems.

The Kalina complex spans 243 acres and comprises 66 buildings, encompassing administrative, educational, residential, and hostel facilities. “The campus requires 78 lakh litres of water daily, of which only 6 lakh litres are currently supplied due to reduced water hours by the municipality. Efforts are underway to restore the sanctioned 9 lakh litre water supply through continued engagement with the municipality,” said the spokesperson.

Despite an increase in the number of buildings over the last 15 years, water supply from the municipality has not kept pace. However, permissions have been obtained for water supply to four new buildings, with pipeline installation currently underway. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to secure further permissions for water supply to additional buildings.