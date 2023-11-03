MU-affiliated colleges to offer four-year degree courses

Beginning from 2024-25, students in all the 812 non-autonomous colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) will get the opportunity to pursue four-year degree courses like BA, BSc and BCom. On Wednesday, MU’s academic council put its stamp of approval on this. HT Image

MU had already granted this privilege to a majority of the 62 autonomous colleges under its purview. In line with New Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, it decided to extend this to non-autonomous colleges, and has prepared a comprehensive curriculum and credit scheme for the humanities, commerce, and science disciplines.

A press statement issued by MU explained, ‘While devising the four-year degree course for BSc, BCom and BA, the recommendations of the Ravindra Kulkarni Committee report, University Grants Commission guidelines, and relevant government directives were diligently considered. This strategic approach aims to offer students innovative, multi-dimensional, flexible, employment-oriented, and skill-enhancing educational opportunities.”

MU vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni said that MU had formed a cluster of colleges to decentralise the implementation process. “Each cluster will be headed by a ‘lead college,’ responsible for the quality enhancement of member colleges,” he said. “The structure encourages colleges within a cluster to collectively design courses, promoting a multidisciplinary approach to learning and enabling resource-sharing.” Two types of clusters have been established: one for engineering colleges and another for traditional courses.

Kulkarni further highlighted MU’s pioneering efforts in internationalisation of higher education by signing academic MoUs with various foreign universities.

The new structure

The undergraduate degree program will offer multiple entries and exits for students in the four years. These options are at the end of the second, fourth, and sixth semesters, respectively, in the four-year degree program, with certification, diploma, and basic Bachelor’s degrees. Students will receive a Bachelor’s degree with Honours/Honours with Research on successfully completing all eight semesters of the UG program. Students choosing a three-year course can avail of a maximum of 132 credits and for a four-years honours degree can get a maximum of 176 credit points. Credits offered per semester will be a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 22.

