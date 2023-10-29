Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands 200 crore

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received two threat emails in the last 48 hours, prompting the Gamdevi police to register a case and begin efforts to trace the sender. **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @reliancejio** Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_28_2023_000101B) (PTI)

In the first email to Ambani’s company email ID on Friday, one Shadab Khan said, “If you don’t give us ₹20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.”

Soon after, Devendra Munshiram, security in-charge at Antilia, the 27-storey south Mumbai residence of the Ambani family, filed a police complaint.

The second email from the same person landed on Saturday evening. This time, the sender increased his demand by 10 times, to ₹200 crore, since the billionaire industrialist did not respond to his first mail and threatened to “to sign his death warrant”, a police officer said.

The police officer said the accused used an email service provider from Europe and they had written to them to locate him through the internet protocol address.

“We have booked an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer added.

