Mumbai airport, Taj Mahal Palace hotel get hoax bomb threats

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Friday received an email claiming that bombs have been planted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. However, the threats turned out to be a hoax, officials said, as the police did not find any explosives at both locations following thorough searches. Mumbai, India - May 28, 2020: Planes parked at The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. A media tour was conducted witness the preparedness at CSMIA post resuming its domestic air service operation in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The police have registered a case against the unidentified sender of the email and are trying to ascertain their identity. “The email was discovered by constable Mahesh Kadam, who works at the Airport police station, around 5.30 pm on Friday,” said a police officer.

The email said that the bombs were planted to commemorate the “unjust hanging” of the 2001 Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru and YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who runs a media platform that exposes alleged corruption among politicians and government officials.

To be sure, while Guru was executed in 2013 following his conviction in the Parliament attack case, Shankar is still alive. The sender also demanded that the drug smuggling case against film producer Jaffar Saddiq and the money laundering investigation against Indian Police Service officer Jaffar Sait be dropped.

The email stated: “On this holy day, the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and the Chatrapathi Sivaji Airport will fall victim to a devastating pipe bomb blast. This act commemorates the unjust hanging of Afzal Guru and Savukku Shankar!”

It added, “We dare the authorities to attempt a rescue operation in the name of our Almighty. Explosively Formed Projectiles (EFPs) were strategically placed over the weekend for this very day. The fusing systems were engineered in the Mechanical Department, and all materials were sourced through indigenous means for this sacred mission. Jaffar Sadiq’s meth case and Jaffar Sait IPS’s RCS Gattleo files should be dropped.”

Constable Kadam immediately informed his seniors about the email, after which the police followed protocol and carried out a search at the airport and the hotel for around an hour, the officer said. “After finding nothing at both places, we registered the case under sections 353 (public mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” added the police officer.

The email was addressed to the Maharashtra chief minister and the inspector of the local police station, the officer said, adding that the police have started investigating the matter.

The hoax bomb threats were received days after Mumbai was put on high alert following the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan.