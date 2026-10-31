Mumbai airport to suspend flight operations for 6 hours on November 19 for maintenance

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), will remain non-operational on November 19 from 11 am to 5 pm for annual maintenance.

A view of the packed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (PTI)

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As part of its comprehensive annual post-monsoon maintenance plan, both cross runways — RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 — will remain temporarily non-operational on November 19, 2026, MIAL said..

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The scheduled closure is aimed at ensuring continued safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, allowing airlines and other stakeholders to adjust their flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly. This proactive communication enables seamless coordination across operations and minimises inconvenience to passengers.

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The maintenance work will include detailed inspections, surface repairs and technical assessments of runway lighting, markings and drainage systems.

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{{^usCountry}} The post-monsoon maintenance is an integral part of CSMIA's year-round operational readiness programme and reinforces its 'safety-first' approach, a spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post-monsoon maintenance is an integral part of CSMIA's year-round operational readiness programme and reinforces its 'safety-first' approach, a spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}