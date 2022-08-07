Mumbai | IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert
- Neighbouring Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert during the same period.
The weather department on Sunday sounded an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai with the city expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. The Maharashtra capital city will remain on ‘orange’ alert from Monday till Wednesday (August 11). Neighbouring Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert during the same period.
The adjoining areas of Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will remain on ‘red’ alert on Monday as they may likely see a downpour in the next two days.
Mumbai has seen some moderate spells of rain in the last two days causing traffic snarl, severe waterlogging, inundation of roads and disruption of normal life. Several trains were rescheduled, while local trains were reported running late as tracks were flooded due to incessant rain. The Santa Cruz region recorded16mm of rain on Saturday.
ALSO READ | Rains to make comeback this week in Mumbai
Rains will pick up more pace on August 9, wherein heavier showers may be seen. “9th being a Monday can prove to be disruptive with some traffic chaos and other problems in view of heavy rains,” private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather wrote.
Mumbai had seen significant rain in the first half of July, but the second half of the month was largely dry, which caused the temperature and humidity to rise.
Apart from Mumbai, the coastal cities of Navsari and Valsad in Gujarat; Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, and several districts of Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh will be on orange alert in the coming week.
-
Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours: 10 things to know about this expressway
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha mentioned the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway this week and said that the travel time between two cities will be reduced to 2 hours, once the expressway is ready for commute. Starting from Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, it will pass through Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar Gold Fields, Palamaner, Chittoor, Ranipet towns on the way. The expressway is a four-lane double-decker elevated road.
-
Your space: Rainwater harvesting, portable filters needed in Pune schools
Get portable water filters Drinking water is one of the most important facilities to have in schools. Students are mainly dependent on the water they bring from their homes. Many schools do have water tanks but those are either not operational or not clean. This could also save water. As are validation of control measures employed to control hazards and implementation of a system for operational monitoring of the control measures within the water system.
-
Bihar: Samples of second suspected monkeypox patient sent to Delhi for tests
Raising concerns of a suspected second case of the disease in the state, the Bihar health department on Sunday sent the samples of a 20-year-old man from Aurangabad district to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences to test for monkeypox, officials said. This is the second sample from the state that has been sent to AIIMS, Delhi within a week for suspected monkeypox infection.
-
‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Bihar govt plans special remissions for prisoners
The Bihar government has planned to release a section of prisoners who have served half their jail terms to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday. The state has nearly 59 prisons, which include central, district and open jails, where more than 68,580 people, including 3,051 female inmates, are lodged.
-
Bengaluru citizens walk with 75m Indian flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day.
As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to mark the country's 75th Independence, the citizens of HSR layout in Bengaluru walked with a 75-meter-long Indian flag on Sunday morning. The residents walked from Somasundarapalya lake to Haralur Lake, covering a distance of three kilometers. Over 100 citizens participated in the walkathon on Sunday morning and carried the tricolor flag with slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics