Rains to make comeback this week
Mumbai: After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains are likely to make a comeback between August 7 and August 10, as per forecasts. A monsoon low-pressure area is currently forming over the Bay of Bengal and the offshore monsoon trough in the vicinity of the Konkan will become stronger, as a result, bringing wet conditions to the region.
“Mumbai-MMR will get light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday, which could intensify into moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and researcher at the University of Reading, UK, who tracks the southwest monsoon’s progress over India.
“The dry spell in Mumbai since July 16 can be explained by the lack of any favourable low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, which help to draw moisture over the west coast,” he added.
However, Mumbai is likely to experience relatively less severe weather than neighbouring coastal districts.
Accordingly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow category weather alert for Mumbai between August 7 and 10, while Thane, Raigad and Palghar have been placed under an orange category weather alert, with warnings for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated locations. A cyclonic circulation just off the Konkan coast had brought heavy showers to interior regions in the Raigad district on Friday.
Though Mumbai received 45% excess rain in July, the first six days of August in the city have seen a rainfall deficit, with the IMD’s weather station at Santacruz having received 92.8mm of rain, which is 36% less than the normal of 145mm between August 1 and August 6. The IMD’s weather station in Colaba has so far seen a 57% rainfall deficit this month.
Seasonally speaking, Mumbai has received 1629.2mm of rain since June 1, including pre-monsoon and monsoon showers. This is 91.4mm more than the seasonal normal up to August 6. Colaba, meanwhile, has received 1351.6mm of rain since June 1, which is
51mm less than the station’s normal amount up to August 6.
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son
Mumbai: The Meghwadi police have arrested a Jogeshwari East resident for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The accused has been arrested after the 30-year-old mother made a complaint to the police on Friday night. The accused took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the girl. Their father was not home at this time. The accused was immediately arrested in the same area, a police officer said.
-
CM Dhami meets railways min, requests Jan Shatabdi between Tanakpur-Dehradun
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Ashwini Vaishnav, Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology on Saturday. On the request of Dhami, the Union minister approved 1,206 mobile towers of BSNL in Uttarakhand to strengthen the mobile network in the state. During his meeting with the railway minister, the chief minister also requested to start a Jan Shatabdi rail service between Tanakpur-Dehradun.
-
Harish Rawat to protest outside CM’s house over delay in panchayat polls
In protest against the delay in Haridwar panchayat polls, former chief minister Harish Rawat said on Saturday that he will stage a demonstration outside CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's official residence on August 18. Reacting to the resignation of Rawat under whose tenure the commission was formed in 2014-15, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission president S Raju, demanded from Dhami to call on an all-party meeting in this regard.
-
U’khand paper leak scam: S Raju admits mafia, political pressure in govt recruitments
A day after S Raju resigned from Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission chairman's post on “moral grounds”, the retired IAS officer in an interview with a Hindi news channel on Saturday admitted to the “mafia” and ”political” pressure in the government recruitments. He was posted as UKSSSC chairman in 2016 and his term was due to end in September this year. “I am taking the moral responsibility for it,” he said.
-
CM Dhami meets Union ministers, says state to get 1202 mobile towers
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met with Union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Saturday. Dhami also paid visit to Union home minister Amit Shah. On Dhami's request, Vaishnaw approved 1,202 mobile towers of BSNL in Uttarakhand to strengthen the mobile connectivity in the state. Dhami said the cost of each mobile tower will be ₹ 1 crore.
