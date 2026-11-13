Mumbai records coldest morning of season as minimum temperature dips to 19.6°C
Experts attributed the dip to clearer skies and cool northerly winds bringing colder air into the region
Mumbai: The city woke up to its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature at the Santacruz observatory dipping to 19.6°C, 2°C below normal.
Experts attributed the dip to clearer skies and cool northerly winds bringing colder air into the region. “The fall in temperature is mostly due to the cold northerly to north-easterly winds blowing from the anticyclonic circulation over northwest India,” said Nitha TS, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
At the Colaba observatory, however, the minimum temperature recorded was 25°C, 1.3°C above normal. Both the island city and the suburbs recorded above-normal maximum temperatures. Colaba logged 35.1°C, 1.6°C above normal, while Santacruz recorded 35.3°C, 1.4°C above normal.
Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 145 on Thursday, placing it in the “moderate” category. Of the city’s 24 active monitoring stations, six recorded “poor” air quality: Shivaji Nagar (208), Deonar (218), Malad West (212), Bandra Kurla Complex (206), Chakala (203) and Navy Nagar, Colaba (201).
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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