MUMBAI: The state government is mulling over setting up sector-specific residential schools dedicated to sports, culture, financial services, science and technology, among others. Eight such schools are being planned in the state, including one for financial services in Mumbai, to help students hone their skills in the chosen sector from an early age. With a capacity to educate 200 students, the residential schools, also called Anand Gurukul schools, are expected to begin in the next academic year starting in June 2026. Mumbai to get Anand Gurukul for financial services edu

A study group has been constituted under the education commissioner, with other officers from the department as its members, to finalise the schools’ location, admission process, syllabus, calendar, and working patterns. “The admissions to these schools will be based on the student’s aptitude and through an entrance exam,” an official from the school education department said.

As Mumbai cannot accommodate a school requiring the space for a residential school specialising in sports, an official said they were planning one dedicated to financial services in the city. “We have identified around four BMC schools that are defunct to set up residential schools dedicated to financial services in Mumbai,” he added.

There are five residential schools called Vidya Niketan schools at Dhule, Sambhaji Nagar, Satara, Yavatmal. These will be converted into Anand Gurukul schools and three more will be set up in the state, said another official. “One of our district council schools in Kolhapur is known for its sports activities. It has an ample space of over 8 acres for sports activities with specialized teachers. It can convert into a residential school for sports/cultural activities,” the official said.

“These schools will have additional facilities that will be developed for the all-round development of the students,” said Ranjit Singh Deol, principal secretary of the school education department.