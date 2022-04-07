Mumbai wakes up to warmest morning of the season on Wednesday
Mumbai: The city woke up to its warmest morning of the summer on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature reading settling at 27 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Mumbai’s minimum temperature has been climbing steading over the past week, from just 20.2 degrees Celsius on April 1.
“This is expected at this time of the year. April frequently sees minimum temperatures touch 27 degrees Celsius. Last year, the highest minimum reading for April was 27.8 degrees Celsius on April 26. This year, we may start seeing such higher temperatures earlier, based on our forecasts. Consistently above normal temperatures are expected over the next three to four weeks,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.
As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for its monitoring station at Santacruz, taken as representative for the entire city, Mumbai’s maximum temperature may climb to as much as 35 degrees Celsius over the next few days, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.
The city’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at a normal 33.8 degrees Celsius, same as the day prior. A week ago, on April 1, Mumbai’s daytime maximum stood at 33.2 degrees Celsius. Last year, the highest daytime temperature recorded in April was 35.8 degrees Celsius on April 7. The highest daytime temperature ever recorded in April, in Mumbai, was 42.2 degrees Celsius on April 14, 1952.
-
Residents of Vipul Lavanya condo to get an alternative access road soon: DTCP
More than 500 families living in Vipul Lavanya condominium in Gurugram are likely to have an alternative access road to the condominium soon, said the officials on Wednesday. The residents of Vipul Lavanya have alleged that “despite having a three-way road access to the colony, they have been facing issues in commuting, as the main 24-metre road was blocked a few months ago and the other roads are also in poor condition”.
-
Zirakpur: Chhatbir Zoo refutes rumours of escape of animals from facility
The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media. In a press communique, field director, Kalpana K, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo.
-
Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive at marble market stopped midway amid protest by shopkeepers
High drama was witnessed during an anti-encroachment drive at the marble market in Dhanas on Wednesday as UT administration officials faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers and local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. The anti-encroachment drive, in the presence of large police force, started at around 9 am and more than 40 shops and godowns were demolished before the shopkeeper could intervene. Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and other senior party leaders joined them.
-
Meghalaya govt to start discussions with Punjabi Lane residents on relocation
The Meghalaya government has decided to invite the residents of the state capital Shillong's Punjabi Lane area, which hit the headlines following group clashes in 2018, for a discussion next week on the relocation of the “illegal settlers” of the locality, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. In October last year, the Meghalaya government took over the land of Punjabi Lane locality and decided that “illegal settlers” would be relocated from there.
-
2 yrs on, Chandigarh’s land pooling policy for villages hangs fire
With limited contiguous vacant land available in Chandigarh's villages and lots of constructions already having taken place outside the lal dora, the UT administration's attempts at bringing out a comprehensive land-pooling policy has hit a major roadblock. UT had initiated the process of formulating the policy a couple of years ago, but it still remains on the drawing board. The issue of haphazard constructions in villages has also plagued the formulation of the policy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics