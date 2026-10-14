Mumbai water deficit: BMC plans well revival, tanker-booking app amid supply shortage

After instituting a 10% water cut due to El Niño-driven deficient rainfall in August and September, which failed to bring lakes to their full capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to allocate funds across its 26 administrative wards to rejuvenate wells and launch a tanker-booking app to streamline local water supplies.

Mumbai’s daily water supply is 4,100 million litres per day (MLD). (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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Mumbai’s daily water supply is 4,100 million litres per day (MLD). The stock in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai was observed to be 92.36% on October 13.

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The proposed tanker policy, which will be placed before the standing committee for approval soon, is expected to replace the existing system where residents approach ward offices to book tankers. Parallelly, the civic body will provide a sizeable purse to wards to revive wells after ascertaining that the water is required for use.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said the well-rejuvenation programme would focus on making water available locally for non-potable purposes. Housing societies with wells could use it for gardening and washing cars, while in slum areas, it could be stored in tanks for local use.

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“Rejuvenation of all 3000 wells will not be undertaken unless forward linkages (a method that ensures water from a well is distributed and reaches a desired location) are established. The exercise will serve no purpose if we revive a well without a system to use its water,” Bangar said.

The initiative to revive 350 wells was first suggested in June this year after a delayed monsoon and falling lake levels raised concerns over Mumbai’s water supply. When the city’s water stock dropped to 12.12% in June, the civic administration had decided to revive 350 traditional open wells on municipal land as a precautionary measure.

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Water Check

On June 11, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed assistant municipal commissioners in all 26 wards to survey the wells, clean them and make arrangements for rainwater recharge. The move was intended to augment local water resources amid concerns over a possible shortage due.

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“Open wells are different from borewells, tube wells and ring wells. Water already exists in open wells, but they need to be cleaned of silt and garbage before it can be extracted for use. Housing societies can use this water for secondary purposes,” Bangar said.

On the other hand, given Mumbaikars’ dependence on private tankers to offset occasional shortfall from municipal bodies, BMC is looking to regulate and streamline booking tankers. Under the proposed policy, residents will be able to book tankers through an app, make payments and have a supplier allotted to them. Mumbai currently has 33 designated filling points from where tankers collect water for distribution.

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“The policy will address how tankers can be used to supply potable water whenever there is a shortfall. Instead of visiting ward offices to pay fees and wait for manual scheduling, citizens should be empowered to book and track water tankers instantly through a secure mobile app,” Bangar said.

Meanwhile, the BMC will continue with the existing water cuts of 10% for domestic supply and 20% for commercial and industrial users. “Taking into account the carryover stock available from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams, along with the 10% water cut, we are in a comfortable position. Excess water remaining in the reservation of these state government dams can be made available to Mumbai,” Bangar added.