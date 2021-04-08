Mumbai weekend lockdown: Home delivery, maids allowed but conditions apply





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a detailed guideline of restrictions in Mumbai, clarifying several points as there are three parallel set of restrictions in the city — weekday night curfew, weekend lockdown and overall restrictions applicable to entire Maharashtra, including the closure of all non-essential shops in malls and markets.

Weekend lockdown

Strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturday and Sunday but it will not be like that of the lockdown last year.

> In-person takeaway from hotels is not allowed during the weekend lockdown. Only home deliveries are allowed.

> But takeaway during weekend lockdown is allowed at roadside food stalls. No person will be allowed to stand and eat.

> Maid, cooks, drivers, housel helps, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home allowed between 7am and 10pm. The clause implies that for regular work, their movement is not allowed.

> Eye clinics and optician shops allowed to remain open during the time issued by state government.

> Home delivery of essential supplies through online service providers allowed 24 hours all days.

> Students/candidates attending exams can travel with valid hall tickets accompanied by one guardian

Restrictions on weekdays

> Movement of not more than 5 people allowed between 7am and 8pm as night curfew starts at 8pm. From Friday 8pm, there will be no movement allowed except essential services till Monday 7am as night curfew and weekend lockdown get combined.

> All beaches will be closed till April 30.

> Gardens and public grounds are open from 7am to 8pm on weekdays but more than 5 people not allowed.

> All shops, market, malls except those of essential services will remain closed both on weekdays and weekends.

> Buses are allowed to run in full capacity but no passenger should travel standing. Auto rickshaws can carry two passengers, and a taxi can operate with the driver and 50 per cent capacity of passengers.

> Private vehicles are allowed between 7am and 8pm on weekdays. During restricted hours, private vehicles will be allowed only to offer essential services.

> People arriving in Mumbai by train, bus, flight are allowed to travel at all times. Same is applicable for outbound passengers.

> Industrial workers can travel at all times using a valid ID card.

> Shooting for films and Tv programmes allowed with conditions.

> Religious places, barber shops, spa, salon, parlours will remain closed.

> Newspaper circulation allowed between 7am and 8pm.

> Bars and wine shops are permitted home delivery.