Mumbai: Nawab Malik’s son-in-law arrested in drug case
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sameer Khan, son-in-law of minority affairs and skill development minister Nawab Malik, in connection with a drug case. Khan was called for questioning at NCB office on Wednesday.
An official from NCB visited at Khan’s residence in Bandra at around 8:30am and summoned him for questioning. He reached the NCB office at around 10am, said an officer.
However, Nawab Malik remained unavailable for comment.
Khan’s name cropped up in connection with the seizure of 200 kilograms of marijuana after the agency arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar and two sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra on January 9.
Zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development and said, “After a detailed inquiry we arrested Sameer Khan.”
NCB officers said that during the interrogation of Sejnani, it was found that ₹20,000 was exchanged between Khan and Sejnani. However, NCB did not clarify the reason behind the transaction.
Earlier, Sejnani was arrested following a specific input, after officers seized around 340 grams of marijuana from three parcels, during raids at the office of a courier company in Bandra. After arresting Sejnani, the agency also raided the home of two sisters, Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala, and seized 5kg of marijuana. Sejnani, Furniturewala and Shaista were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on January 9. The court has remanded Sejnani and Furniturewala to NCB’s custody while Shaista is out on bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal building construction in Mumbai: HC relief for actor Sonu Sood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Maharashtra government revives Nariman Point-Colaba sea link plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police extends deadline for private establishments to install CCTVs within two months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: Sudha Bharadwaj allowed access to 5 books per month from outside jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NMIMS files complaint, forms panel to look into online harassment complaints from Mumbai students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol price soars to ₹91.07 a litre in Mumbai, diesel now at ₹81.34
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Covid vaccination drive: Doctors on standby at 9 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai second most congested city in the world after Moscow: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Patole may not be top contender for Maharashtra Congress chief’s post’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCPCR asks NIOS to address Mumbai parents’ concerns over Class 10, 12 exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Why Covid vaccines are stored at Parel, Not Kanjurmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fishermen can claim compensation only thrice a year for rescue of endangered marine life: Maharashtra fisheries department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
481 more birds dead in Maharashtra, count soars to 2,395
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Election to two gram panchayats cancelled following allegations of post auctioning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tukaram Mundhe appointed as Maharashtra human rights commission secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox