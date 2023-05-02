Beautiful Marine Drive to be further beautified: CM

Mumbai: The façade of Marine Drive, the pride of the city, which draws visitors by the droves, will soon change. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a seaside plaza with a viewing deck at the southernmost tip of the promenade jutting into the sea. A second idea being discussed in the civic quarters is a stationary cruise liner-like structure to be built here -- people can stand on the deck of the faux ship and take in the view after paying for it. The civic body is also planning to paint the sea-facing art deco buildings on Marine Drive with an uniform colour. While he welcomed the reimagining of the southern end of Nariman Point, Atul Kumar, president, Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association, thought the idea to paint all the building in one colour was “impractical”. “Every building is privately owned and nobody should determine who should paint with what colour. The idea is not well thought out at all,” said Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

For now, the existing 60-metre jetty here with tetrapods placed on both sides, will be decorated with vintage-style lights, ornamental railings, seating arrangements in keeping with the heritage of the place, a public toilet and safety grilles.

“Citizens can walk and enjoy the view from the 53-metre-wide plaza,” said Shivdas Gurav, assistant municipal commissioner, A Ward. At peak time, especially during weekends, Marine Drive sees around 1.5 lakh turnout.

On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed BMC’s commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, that toilets be constructed at intervals of every kilometre. He also threw in the prospect of “an international standard laser show”.

The project is awaiting approval from the high-powered committee appointed for the Girgaon Chowpatty makeover and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee.

Batting for the cruise liner-like design, a senior civic official said, “There will be a seating area in the upper deck from where people can watch the view, for a price. A third party will run it. BMC can earn revenue from it.” On offer will be “healthy chaats and juices; no vada paav or junk food”.

With the hawkers’ plaza already planned at Chowpatty, along the lines of the food plaza at Mumbai Pune Express Highway, the entire South Mumbai stretch from Badhwar Park, in Colaba, to the viewing gallery in Nariman Point, and straight down Girgaon Chowpatty will assume a new look. A civic official said, “The heritage nature will not be compromised.”

The entire project will be funded from mixed sources -- mostly through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and BMC’s funds.