MVA experiment 2.0?

The three partners in the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition—the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT)—are set to start their joint rallies in the state. Between April 2 and June 11, top leaders of the three parties will address seven joint rallies across the state, the first being at Sambhaji Nagar on April 2 and the last at Amravati on June 11. The allies will hold a rally in Mumbai on May 1 which is the state’s foundation day. Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil during a meeting at YB Chavan Center, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_15_2023_000210A) (PTI)

The rallies will be jointly addressed by Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and state Congress chief Nana Patole among others. MVA leaders said the rallies were planned to set the political agenda for the year ahead in the run-up to the next general elections. The timing is significant, as the Supreme Court verdict on the Shiv Sena split and the Shinde government is expected soon.

The political atmosphere is already charged with the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and both BJP and Congress trading charges over it. Senior leaders of the three parties believe that while citizens are already forming an opinion on the government thanks to the ongoing controversies, and the limitation of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is also becoming clear, the MVA can set the narrative.

Another important reason for the joint rallies is to create a sense of unity among the workers of all three parties. MVA leaders have identified this as a problem. While it is easy for senior leaders to come together out of political considerations, the workers on the ground often find it difficult to change stands in a short period. For over two decades, there has been animosity between Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena workers, and it is difficult for them to become allies and even sacrifice their constituencies for one another just because their parties formed an alliance. Transfer of Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) votes to each other would be significant in elections, and the role of local party workers would be crucial in this, feel party leaders.

This was why, when addressing district office-bearers of the three parties on March 15 at the Y B Chavan Center, Thackeray insisted on the need for workers on the ground to come together. “Some of you would have to sacrifice the constituencies at your level,” he remarked. “It will be hard but remember if you fight among yourselves and lose, there won’t be any elections to contest in future.”

Forming a government to keep the BJP away from power in 2019 was an experiment on the part of the three parties. The MVA ran the government for about two and a half years till it collapsed due to the split in the Shiv Sena. Now they are trying another experiment—forming a coalition to defeat the BJP. “If we manage to mobilise public support, it can become a template for the opposition in other states,” they say.

Just a gesture or more?

The most talked about event in this month was not the ambitious budget presented by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis but what he did last Friday when he and Uddhav Thackeray walked together on the Vidhan Bhavan premises. As he alighted from his vehicle, Fadnavis saw Thackeray just ahead of him, approaching the gate. Fadnavis called him and they walked together for a few minutes. The walk became a hot topic of discussion in political circles, as people even started speculating whether it was more than just a gesture on the part of Fadnavis, who is known as a shrewd politician. Even the gesture was significant, considering the bitterness between the two leaders since 2019 when Thackeray ditched the BJP to form a government with the NCP-Congress and Fadnavis anchored the split in the Shiv Sena. According to insiders from both camps, it was just a gesture. But then, in politics one can never be sure.

Civic polls indefinitely delayed?

The civic polls in Maharashtra seem unlikely to be held anytime soon. The apex court is yet to give its verdict on OBC reservation in the local body election, and even if it does in the next few weeks, the administration says they cannot be held before the monsoon for lack of preparation time. The monsoon months are out, which takes one to September-October. However, Mantralaya officers say there are doubts about whether they can be held immediately after the rains, so the polls could get even further delayed.

While the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena point a finger at pending court cases, MVA leaders allege that the ruling parties are wary of the Opposition, especially the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, bouncing back. “We are convinced that the civic polls won’t be held till next year,” said a top MVA leader.

