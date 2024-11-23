MVA prepares for D-Day, books hotels and flights to secure MLAs

MUMBAI: On the eve of the Maharashtra assembly election results, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—an alliance of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT)—on Friday devised a comprehensive plan to address scenarios like a tie with the ruling Mahayuti alliance or falling short of the majority mark of 145 seats. Mumbai: A security camera is seen at a counting centre, on the eve of counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_22_2024_000198A) (PTI)

Senior leaders from the three parties held individual meetings with candidates and key members of their parties to review strategies and their execution. Also, in anticipation of potential challenges, leaders have been tasked with securing the support of independents and rebel candidates should the need arise. Preparations also include logistical arrangements such as flight bookings and accommodation for the newly elected MLAs as a safeguard against potential poaching attempts. HT has learnt that around 150 rooms have been booked at Hotel Grand Hyatt for the purpose, while alternate accommodations at Hotel Renaissance and Hotel ITC Grand Maratha are also being considered.

On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge deputed former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers to Maharashtra to oversee the post-election scenario. “They are expected to help in the maneuvering government formation, as they are well experienced, apart from helping coordinate with the Congress leadership for quick decisions on deciding the chief minister’s position, among others,” said a senior Congress leader, privy to the decision.

Senior leaders of the party also held a meeting with Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala where they assessed the situation and assigned responsibilities. “We are not likely to need outside help as the MVA is expecting to get around 155 to 160 seats. Congress is going to get more than 70 seats, NCP (SP) around 55 and Shiv Sena (UBT) between 35 and 40,” said a Congress leader.

In a virtual meeting with the candidates, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar asked them not to leave the polling centres in their constituencies, to pre-empt any attempt of manipulation, and asked them to reach Mumbai as soon as the counting process is completed. “Pawar saheb has told us that MVA will get 157 seats and will come to power,” said an NCP (SP) candidate. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray held similar virtual meetings.

In his online address, Thackeray said measures must be taken to avoid goof-ups in the counting process, reminding the candidates how during Lok Sabha elections, their candidate Amol Kirtikar for Mumbai North-West constituency, was first declared as a winner and later his rival candidate Ravindra Waikar (Shiv Sena) was declared elected by 48 votes in recounting of postal votes.

“As this has been a multi-corner contest, there will be a close fight in many constituencies hence counting of votes would be very crucial. We all know how Amol Kirtikar lost by just 48 votes in Lok Sabha elections. So, all of you need to be very careful and be alert during counting of votes. Don’t leave the counting centres till the officials count the last vote and finish the process,” Thackeray said in the meeting.

“During his address, he guided candidates about the counting process and the way to track the postal ballet; and when and how to take objection,” said a Sena (UBT) insider.

Patole told HT: “We are going to guard the strong rooms overnight. All vehicles visiting the strong rooms will be checked including police vans because we sense manipulations.”