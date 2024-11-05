Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Namo Bharat makes its first trial run in Mumbai

ByShashank Rao
Nov 05, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Mumbai's Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, a semi-fast train, completed its first trial run at 130 kmph, aiming to enhance intercity travel and replace existing services.

Mumbai: In a significant step towards enhancing intercity rail travel, the first trial run of the semi-fast ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, formerly known as the Vande Metro, took place in Mumbai on Monday. Sources confirmed that the trial was conducted at a speed of 130 kmph, with the new service set to eventually replace existing intercity trains operating on routes up to 250 km. While finalised routes are still under consideration, a tentative link between Mumbai and Surat is in discussion. The train already operates on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj corridor.

Namo Bharat makes its first trial run in Mumbai
Namo Bharat makes its first trial run in Mumbai

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, the saffron-and-black train—designed similarly to the Vande Bharat model—arrived from Ahmedabad early Monday morning. “This is the first time the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has undergone trials at 130 kmph in Mumbai,” said a WR official.

During the trial, a team from the Indian Railways’ Research, Design, and Standards Organisation (RDSO) was present. The coaches were fitted with specialised instrumentation to monitor vibrations, oscillations, and other key performance metrics. Based on the data collected, officials will determine if the trial was successful.

Currently, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, which was officially launched in September, operates at 110 kmph on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj route, covering the 360-km distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes. The new rail service is intended for intercity routes ranging between 250 and 350 km, with an average travel time of 3 to 5 hours.

This train, envisioned as an upgraded alternative to Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains, offers enhanced speed, comfort, and safety. With a maximum speed of 130 kmph, it is faster than standard MEMU services but slower than the Vande Bharat trains, which can reach speeds of 180 kmph. Passengers can expect modern amenities including air-conditioned coaches, cushioned seats, CCTV, a talk-back system, passenger information displays, fire detection systems, and onboard toilets.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail aims to revolutionise regional travel, providing commuters with a faster, more comfortable alternative for intercity journeys in western India.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //