Mumbai: In a significant step towards enhancing intercity rail travel, the first trial run of the semi-fast ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, formerly known as the Vande Metro, took place in Mumbai on Monday. Sources confirmed that the trial was conducted at a speed of 130 kmph, with the new service set to eventually replace existing intercity trains operating on routes up to 250 km. While finalised routes are still under consideration, a tentative link between Mumbai and Surat is in discussion. The train already operates on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj corridor. Namo Bharat makes its first trial run in Mumbai

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, the saffron-and-black train—designed similarly to the Vande Bharat model—arrived from Ahmedabad early Monday morning. “This is the first time the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has undergone trials at 130 kmph in Mumbai,” said a WR official.

During the trial, a team from the Indian Railways’ Research, Design, and Standards Organisation (RDSO) was present. The coaches were fitted with specialised instrumentation to monitor vibrations, oscillations, and other key performance metrics. Based on the data collected, officials will determine if the trial was successful.

Currently, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, which was officially launched in September, operates at 110 kmph on the Ahmedabad-Bhuj route, covering the 360-km distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes. The new rail service is intended for intercity routes ranging between 250 and 350 km, with an average travel time of 3 to 5 hours.

This train, envisioned as an upgraded alternative to Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains, offers enhanced speed, comfort, and safety. With a maximum speed of 130 kmph, it is faster than standard MEMU services but slower than the Vande Bharat trains, which can reach speeds of 180 kmph. Passengers can expect modern amenities including air-conditioned coaches, cushioned seats, CCTV, a talk-back system, passenger information displays, fire detection systems, and onboard toilets.

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail aims to revolutionise regional travel, providing commuters with a faster, more comfortable alternative for intercity journeys in western India.