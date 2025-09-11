Mumbai: Services of the Guru Gobind Singh Ji airport in Nanded were resumed on Wednesday after the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) completed filling potholes on the runway, which were flagged during an audit 20 days ago, leading to the closure of the airport. Nanded airport resumes operations after runway repairs

On August 22, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had announced the closure of the airport due to certain lapses flagged during a routine audit, including potholes on the runway, lack of power backup and inadequate fire safety tenders.

Following this, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan took up the matter with the CM Devendra Fadnavis and MADC. “Nanded is an important destination and I am happy that work has been completed. We had taken up with DGCA and CM. We have flights functional from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi. We are trying to get on board flights from Goa and Mumbai once the Navi Mumbai airport is inaugurated,’’ Chavan said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on X, “Glad to inform that Nanded Airport operations resumed from today! The airport turned around in record time of 20 days, carrying out runway repairs to resume full flight operations to 6 destinations across the country operated by Star Airlines. This reflects our commitment to passenger convenience and safety.’’

Star Air, managed by Maharashtra government’s airport development arm, MADC, is the sole scheduled airline flying from Nanded airport. “Due to the swift and coordinated measures taken by the DGCA and MADC, comprehensive safety protocols were implemented, including expedited repair and strengthening of the runway in record time to ensure the highest standards of operational safety,” officials from the airlines said.

“The DGCA has once again demonstrated its commitment to ensuring aviation safety in India. Their timely intervention and vigilance reflect the highest global benchmarks in safeguarding both travellers and airlines,” Star Air CEO Simran Singh Tiwana said.

Swati Pandey, the managing director of MADC, said, “We had taken over the airport two months back and repaired the runway in 20 days despite heavy rain and floods in Nanded.’’