Navi Mumbai civic body collects property tax of 465.7 cr in 9 months of FY24

Navi Mumbai civic body collects property tax of 465.7 cr in 9 months of FY24

Jan 04, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Navi Mumbai civic body collects property tax of ₹465.7 cr in 9 months of FY24

Property tax is one of the major source of revenue for the NMMC. Navi Mumbai is a major industrial belt in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The civic body laid emphasis on recovering arrears, leveraging data from newly assessed properties and conducted the first phase of LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging - a remote sensing & surveying technology) survey in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, an official release said.

With three months still left, the NMMC has set a target of collecting property tax of 800 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

