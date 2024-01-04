Navi Mumbai civic body collects property tax of ₹465.7 cr in 9 months of FY24

Property tax is one of the major source of revenue for the NMMC. Navi Mumbai is a major industrial belt in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. HT Image

The civic body laid emphasis on recovering arrears, leveraging data from newly assessed properties and conducted the first phase of LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging - a remote sensing & surveying technology) survey in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, an official release said.

With three months still left, the NMMC has set a target of collecting property tax of ₹800 crore in the financial year 2023-24.