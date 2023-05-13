NCP loses all seats in Karnataka

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) failed to open an account despite contesting nine seats in the Karnataka assembly elections. Mumbai, India - May 11, 2023: NCP chief president Sharad Pawar addresses the media, at Silver Oak, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Sharad Pawar-led party came close to victory at Nipani but its candidate Uttamrao Patil eventually lost to the BJP’s Shashikala Jolle by 7,292 votes. Pawar had addressed a rally for Patil.

“We fielded our candidates on nine seats but tried hard only for Nipani assembly constituency and were expecting good results. Our candidate was even ahead in the first five rounds. Anyway, our target was to get an entry into the state,” Pawar told reporters on Saturday.

The nine constituencies were Nipani, Devar Hippargi, Baswana Bagewadi, Nagthan, Yelburga, Ranebennur, Hagaribommanahalli, Virajpet and Narasimharaja. Other than the BJP, six seats were won by the Congress while Janata Dal (Secular) grabbed two.

The NCP decided to independently contest the Karnataka polls after the Election Commission (EC) withdrew its national party status through an order on April 10.

