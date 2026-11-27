The NCP (SP) has decided not to officially support the six-day tractor rally announced by its MLA Rohit Pawar to highlight the problems of drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra. However, the party has decided not to ask him to withdraw the agitation.

The NCP (SP) has decided not to officially support the six-day tractor rally announced by its MLA Rohit Pawar to highlight the problems of drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra. (PTI) more less

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The rally has exposed fault lines within the party, with NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde saying party leaders are free to personally decide whether or not to join Pawar’s rally. He said Pawar had clarified that it was not a one-party agitation.

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There are also growing differences between NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar, who has taken a strong stand against the BJP-led government in the state. On Thursday, Pawar reacted sharply to Sule’s demand that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed Pune’s guardian minister, effectively replacing deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. Rohit Pawar said this would be “disastrous” for Pune.

Rohit Pawar announces tractor rally

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar announced the tractor rally, a six-day tractor march from Buldhana to Nagpur, at a meeting of district and city presidents from Vidarbha on November 22. The march, which will start on December 4, will press for a series of demands aimed at addressing farmers’ distress caused by drought. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar announced the tractor rally, a six-day tractor march from Buldhana to Nagpur, at a meeting of district and city presidents from Vidarbha on November 22. The march, which will start on December 4, will press for a series of demands aimed at addressing farmers’ distress caused by drought. {{/usCountry}}

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While making the announcement, he did not consult the party leadership, including Supriya Sule and Shashikant Shinde, party insiders said. Pawar also said he would not use the party’s name and election symbol as he did not want the farmers’ troubles to be “politicised”.

The party leadership went into a huddle and decided to instruct office-bearers not to participate in the rally. At a subsequent meeting, on the drought situation, they softened their stand. While choosing not to officially support Pawar’s rally, they also decided they would not stop anyone from participating in it, NCP (SP) insiders said.

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After the meeting, Shinde said, “Rohit has made it clear that the protest will not carry any party flag or symbol. He has appealed to all parties and leaders to extend their support. Since the agitation is not being organised under the party’s banner, he is free to hold the protest in his individual capacity.” He added, “Our leaders are also free to decide whether they wish to participate as Rohit is taking up a legitimate cause.”

Rohit, who also attended the meeting, said he has taken up the drought issue on directives of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

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“On the instructions of Pawar Saheb, we visited all districts across the state, interacted with the farming community and submitted our findings to him. Pawar Saheb then wrote to the chief minister, but no action was taken. Now, farmers and farm labourers have collectively decided that it is time to take to the streets, and we are supporting their agitation,” he said.

Rohit Pawar claimed that MLAs from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), his party’s political allies, as well as leaders from other parties are backing his agitation.

Pune guardian minister

Meanwhile, reacting to a firing incident in Pune, Sule had urged the chief minister to assume the role of Pune’s guardian minister. “Ajit Dada (late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar) served as Pune’s guardian minister for several years, and the crime rate was not as high as they have been in recent months. As an elected representative and a citizen of Pune, I would like to appeal to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take over the responsibility of Pune’s guardian minister,” she had said.

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Rohit Pawar insists that Fadnavis take responsibility for recent firing incidents in Mumbai and Pune. “This is the failure of the home department. As a Pune resident, I demand that the responsibility of Pune’s guardian minister should not be given to the CM. He is already the home minister, and his department has failed to curb crime. If he is also appointed Pune’s guardian minister, it will spell disaster for the city,” he said.