New auto, taxi fares delayed as meter recalibration yet to begin

ByShashank Rao
Feb 02, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Mumbai's new auto and taxi fares, with a ₹3 increase, are delayed due to meter recalibration issues. Passengers still pay old rates as updates await.

Mumbai: The revised fares for Mumbai’s autorickshaws and taxis, which include a 3 hike in the base fare, were set to take effect on February 1 but remain unimplemented due to delays in recalibrating electronic meters. The process has stalled as the state transport department has yet to finalise a schedule for meter repairers, and the new fare chips are still being programmed.

New auto, taxi fares delayed as meter recalibration yet to begin
New auto, taxi fares delayed as meter recalibration yet to begin

Meter recalibration is crucial after a fare revision to ensure accurate fare calculations. However, the transport department has introduced QR code-based tariff cards as an interim measure. Only vehicles displaying these cards or using recalibrated meters can charge the revised fares.

Under the new fare structure, the base fare for autorickshaws will rise from 23 to 26, while black-and-yellow taxis will charge 31 instead of 28. Blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will see an increase from 40 to 48 for the first 1.5 kilometres, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) confirmed.

“We were informed that an internal meeting was held on January 27 to discuss recalibration, but we are still waiting for clear instructions,” said a meter repairer. “Until we receive details on procedures and pricing, we cannot begin work.”

As recalibration remains pending, passengers continue paying older fares. Drivers, too, are awaiting updated tariff charts from the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Sources indicate that before implementing the new fares, RTOs must brief meter repairers on standard procedures, jurisdiction, and recalibration charges.

One of the key concerns is the recalibration cost. The government has set the price at 700 per meter, which includes 280 for the programmed chip and 100 for testing. However, repairers argue that market rates are higher, making it financially unviable for them. “The government’s pricing is below market rates,” said a meter repairer. “If we adhere to this, we will incur losses.”

Meanwhile, taxi and auto unions argue that 700 is excessive and are pushing for a reduction to 400-500. “Drivers should not have to bear such a high cost,” said a union leader, urging the government to review the pricing.

Once recalibration begins, it will take 8-10 minutes to install a new chip, followed by a testing phase lasting one to two days. Mumbai has 12 testing centres where recalibrated meters are verified before being sealed and installed.

To streamline the process, the RTO has outlined a 13-point recalibration procedure, including CCTV installation at repair centres and an April 30 deadline for completion. “We have issued clear instructions,” an RTO officer stated. “Drivers must ensure their meters are updated before the deadline.”

Despite these measures, the delay persists, keeping commuters unaffected by the fare hike—for now.

