MUMBAI: Two buildings in Phase 2 of the redevelopment of the 154-year-old Crawford Market, officially known as the Mahatma Jotiba Phule Mandai, have been completed—a new Block 3 for fish vendors and Block 4 for mutton vendors. A civic official from the BMC’s markets department said that both blocks would become operational in 15 days. New fish, mutton market in Crawford Market to open soon

Crawford Market is a blend of the Victorian Gothic, Norman, and Flemish architectural styles. The market was designed by British architect William Emerson and was built in 1869 by Lockwood Kipling, father of English novelist and poet Rudyard Kipling. The features of the redevelopment project, headed by noted conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah, will blend in with the original structure.

One of the highlights of this ambitious redevelopment project is the creation of one acre of open space with a pedestrian plaza where people can enjoy the newly restored fountains and an amiptheatre. A brand-new building, Block 3, has also been constructed, to which fish vendors from the nearby demolished Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Market will be relocated.

“The project will be completed next year because digging two basements, eleven metres deep through hard basalt rock, creating underground parking for 150 cars, for loading, off-loading, taking the trucks down and creating a service lift to bring the material up will be challenging,” said Lambah, adding that the mess of loading and unloading, solid waste management and an effluent treatment plant for the cleaned fish would all come within the new basement.

Lambah said that the rehabilitation of all the vendors and the additional fish vendors from CSM Market had been done “miraculously” staying within all the legal parameters—heritage permission, 1.33 FSI and a height no higher than that of the old building. “We had to face multiple challenges, as not a single vendor was displaced when the work was going on,” she said. “So we had little transit camps—while carrying out the digging for the basement in one area, the vendors were placed within the same plot. Because of this, we have been able to create half the basement and Block 3, which is the new building where the fish market and egg and chicken vendors will be housed.” The new plan will house approximately 1,000 vendors.

Krishna Iyer, director of Abha Narain Lambah Associates, explained that the project was a comprehensive redevelopment of Crawford Market, divided into two phases. Phase 1 involved the complete restoration of the historic market, interior and exterior. This building originally housed fruit vendors, along with shops selling dry fruits, luggage, and a BMC office for the markets department. As part of the restoration, Lambah also restored the BMC office and reinforced the structure of the main market, completing Phase 1 in 2018.

“Simultaneously, we began working on redeveloping the area behind the market,” said Iyer. “This area housed vendors selling fruits, mutton, eggs, chicken, live pets, and birds as well as vendors with warehouses. There were also two key BMC offices responsible for the market’s operations.”

The redevelopment comprises three new blocks: Block 1 for the fruit market, offices and kirana stores; Block 2, which will house the existing restored beef market; Block 3, housing the fish market along with sections for eggs and chicken as well as fish-related offices called fish pedi. There will also be a Block 4 for mutton vendors and a dedicated shopping area.

“Our design mandate was to reference archival plans of the original Crawford Market layout, particularly the one-acre landscaped area that once existed at its centre,” said Iyer. “We aimed to restore this green space, creating an open amphitheatre and a vibrant market environment where vendors and visitors can interact. Additionally, we worked to ensure a clear distinction between meat and non-meat areas within the market. Initially, the redevelopment proposal did not include the CSM Fish Market, but we revised the plan to accommodate it.”

Block 3, which will house the 150 fish vendors relocated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Market on Palton Road, and Block 4 for mutton vendors, is expected to become operational within the next 15 days. Excavation for Block 1 is underway, with landscaping yet to be completed.

“We aim to complete Block 1 by May 2025,” said Iyer. “There are also logistical challenges involved, such as relocating existing vendors and completing two massive interconnecting basements. Resolving these issues is crucial for the project’s success.”

The total project cost is estimated at ₹260 crore, with nearly 50% of the budget already utilised.