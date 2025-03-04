Menu Explore
Newly married Mumbai police constable hangs self to death at residence

PTI |
Mar 04, 2025 10:38 AM IST

The constable was attached to Kurar police station and was residing in Goregaon. He got married three months back, an official said.

A 37-year-old constable with Mumbai police allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here, an official said.

A 37-year-old constable with Mumbai police allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here, an official said.
On the basis of primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) have been registered(PTI/Representative)

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Goregaon area and a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the constable's extreme step, he said.

The constable was attached to Kurar police station and was residing in Goregaon. He got married three months back, the official said.

He allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home, the official said.

After receiving information, senior police officials reached the spot and rushed the constable to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

His family members have been informed about the incident.

On the basis of primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) have been registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
