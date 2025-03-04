Newly married Mumbai police constable hangs self to death at residence
A 37-year-old constable with Mumbai police allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here, an official said.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Goregaon area and a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the constable's extreme step, he said.
The constable was attached to Kurar police station and was residing in Goregaon. He got married three months back, the official said.
He allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home, the official said.
After receiving information, senior police officials reached the spot and rushed the constable to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.
His family members have been informed about the incident.
On the basis of primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) have been registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.
