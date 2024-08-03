NMMC to test 1,000 water samples to prevent outbreak of waterborne diseases

Navi Mumbai: As a precautionary measure against the spread of waterborne diseases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a special water quality testing campaign on August 4 for which it will collect 1,000 water samples. HT Image

During monsoons, several residents develop symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever caused by E.coli bacteria which is a strong indicator of sewage or animal waste contamination in the water.

This initiative, overseen by Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, aims to enhance water safety during the rainy season. The water department usually collects 100-odd samples on a daily basis. “Water potability as well as the presence of water pollutants is checked from specific points on a regular basis but there was a need to widen the sampling process. The idea is to be certain that nowhere in the city water quality is of concern as consumption of non-potable water can lead to a health scare,” said the municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde.

The special drive will have civic officials visiting households, commercial spaces, Gaothans and educational institutes, and even slum pockets to collect 1000 water samples. Water samples are also to be collected from the primary water pipelines as well.

The first collection drive is to be held on 4 August. “At least two drives are planned spread over two weeks and based on the reports and findings especially the extent of non-potability of water it may be continued even further. The collected samples will be tested for PH value, Turbidity, presence of total dissolved Solids, Residual Chlorine etc,” said an official.

Meanwhile the Morbe dam – the primary water source for Navi Mumbai is inching its way closer to getting overflow. As per the daily water data of NMMC, the water level in the dam has reached 84.67 metres. The dam overflows at 88 metres. “Until July 5 the water reserve in the dam was at just 22 percent but with 2700 mm rainfall received in the last few days the storage has increased by 90%. Another 800 mm rainfall is all that is needed for the dam to overflow which is expected to be reached by 15 August,” added the commissioner.