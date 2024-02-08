NAVI MUMBAI: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, during his meeting at Kamothe and Nerul in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, said that there will be no code of conduct or election till the demand for Maratha reservation is fully met. During his meeting, he thanked the community for their support during his agitation last month when lakhs of Marathas accompanied him on his planned march to Mumbai. No code of conduct before demands resolved: Jarange-Patil

Patil has now declared that he will go on an indefinite fast from February 10 till the promises made are fully implemented.

He has also castigated state minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, accusing him of attempting to create fissures between Marathas and OBCs, which he said will never happen. He said he will also keep an eye on what is said by whom during the assembly session this month.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had then come to Vashi and handed over a draft notification that met the reservation demands, following which the agitation was suspended. Patil has now declared that he will go on an indefinite fast from February 10 if the promises are not fully implemented.

Speaking to media personnel, he said, “There will be no code of conduct before the agitation ends as agitation came first and has been on for five months. The government will not hold an election as this is a burning issue and has to be resolved first.”

Ruling out joining politics in the future, as speculated in some sections, he said, “I am a simple man working for my community. My statements have been misinterpreted. I have spoken about taking a chair on social platforms.”

On worry expressed by his supporters over his health, he said, “It is a fact that my body cannot take the rigors of the agitation, and I have been asked to stop. I never go against the word of my community members; however, I can’t do so in this case. I am fighting for them and will continue to do so to get them justice. I will stop only once the demands are met. It doesn’t matter if one life is lost as it will benefit millions of lives.”

Expressing optimism, he said, “Based on the documents found so far, if even five members of a family qualify then 2 crore Marathas are eligible for reservation already. The others, too, will get it based on their relationship proofs.”

Appealing to the youth he said, “It is now for our boys to get a good education, study well, and become top officers.”

Informed Patil, “I had last month told the government that there should not be any recruitment undertaken till the reservation is finalized. If it has been done, then the posts should be kept vacant as we do not want to disturb anyone who gets the job. They have assured me of it.”

Castigating Bhujbal who he said feels he is only the smart one, “Attempts are being made to create fissures between the Marathas and OBCs. I appeal to him not to create such a misunderstanding. This is not the way to act if he wants to be in the limelight. This division will never happen, and we shall all remain united. He should apologise for it, which I know he won’t.”

He alleged, “He is also trying to defame me through social media which I do not understand much. My people have told me to ignore it as such trolling takes place. There is also talk of not going to Mumbai last time. Why would we have checked every word of the draft given to us? Our boys went back home safely, is that a problem?”

Warned Patil, “When the government resolution on our demand is tabled in the assembly session on February 15, I will be watching very carefully which MLA says what and who supports our demand. Once the resolution is passed, we will get justice for life and hence it is important.”

“I have a very hectic schedule and am working for the community day and night with meeting after meeting. I will need two days of rest before I begin my fast on February 10. There is no stopping till the assurances given are fully implemented,” said the Maratha activist.