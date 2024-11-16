No freebies, sops in MNS manifesto

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, steering clear of promising any sops and freebies, which abound the manifestos of parties in both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances. Manifesto of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was released at MIG Club, Bandra in the presence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, HT Photo

“Many have merely said what they will do in their manifesto. We have released one specifying what we will do and how we will implement it,” MNS chief Raj Thackeray said at a press conference. Though the MNS is not officially part of the Mahayuti, it has a tacit understanding with the alliance on a few seats and Thackeray has already announced that the next chief minister will be from the BJP and he will be part of the new government.

“When the question of joining the new government comes, I will ask the party in power on how they can implement our manifesto,” Thackeray said while releasing the manifesto, which says that there is too much casteism in the state due to politics and there is a need for social bonding.

The manifesto promises good education, childcare, employment, basic needs, good shelter and food. It also addresses solid waste management, open spaces, sewage treatment, environment and bio-diversity, industrial and commercial policy. It harps on Marathi asmita (pride), use of Marathi in all spheres, conservation of forts and promotion of traditional sports.

When asked about promises and freebies offered by Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, Raj Thackeray said promises need to be made taking finances into account.

“ I am not unhappy if women get money. If the state can bear the financial burden (of the Ladki Bahin scheme), then it is a gift and if it can’t, then I can say it’s a bribe,’’ he said.

When asked about Shiv Sena (UBT)’s promise of constructing a Shivaji temple in every tehsil, Raj Thackeray said there was no need for it and what was needed more instead was educational institutions

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray has decided to cancel his rally at Shivaji Park on Sunday, the death anniversary of Bal Thackeray, as he has not received permission for the same. Shiv Sena (UBT) too had sought permission for a rally at Shivaji Park on Sunday and party workers will gather at the venue to pay homage to the founder.