No paid sports on our ground, say Walkeshwar residents

MUMBAI: Residents of Walkeshwar are opposing the BMC’s decision to allow cricket practice and other sporting activities on what they allege is a “commercial basis” at SM Joshi ground, a public recreational ground. They argue that it would restrict public access to one of the neighbourhood’s few recreational spaces, besides being “unauthorised”. In a letter to the BMC, residents argued that allowing activities like cricket coaching on the SM Joshi ground would restrict public access to one of the neighbourhood’s few recreational spaces. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

In a letter to assistant municipal commissioner, D ward, Santosh Salunkhe, on Thursday, the Walkeshwar Cricket Committee, a group of local players who regularly use the ground, called it a matter of “grave concern” and asked the BMC to reverse its decision.

Ramchandra Shirke, a Walkeshwar resident spearheading the campaign, told HT that this is the only playground in the neighbourhood and is used by thousands of local residents.

“A few days ago, we noticed players practising at the ground in the morning and evening. We learnt that the BMC had allotted two hours each in the morning and evening to a private coach. A cricket pitch is also being constructed,” alleged Shirke. “We have traditionally played volleyball and other games here, but once the pitch is built, playing these sports will become difficult,” he said.

Sachin Shah, 42, another Walkeshwar resident, who has used the ground for over two decades, claimed it is used by 48 local cricket teams. “My daughter, Kasturi, 15, plays for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and is an under-15 champion. I bring her here regularly as this is the nearest ground. If it is no longer accessible, where will I take her to practise,” said Shah, a diamond assorter.

Another resident, Bhavesh Thakur, an advocate, remarked, “Why should any part of a recreational ground be used for paid activities? There are hundreds of venues across the city where people can pay to use sports facilities. A recreational ground cannot have its access restricted, even partially. This is illegal. If we do not receive a positive response to our representations, we will be compelled to approach the court.”

Defending the BMC’s decision, local corporator Sanny Sanap claimed the private coach had been allowed to take cricket practice in two time slots “under existing rules”. He claimed similar arrangements existed at other grounds in the city. “I had urged the BMC to restrict practice to a designated portion so that residents could continue using the ground. Now that residents have objected, we will discuss the matter with them,” he told HT.

Salunkhe told HT he was unaware of the matter and would look into it.