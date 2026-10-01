MUMBAI: The state cooperation department on Wednesday issued a new policy for the redevelopment of old buildings, which allows attendance via videoconferencing for senior citizens, patients, members abroad and those who cannot attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

Nod for attendance via videoconferencing at redevelopment meetings

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“Such attendance shall be counted for the purpose of the two-thirds quorum as well as the 51% majority. Physical attendance of members constituting at least 51% of the total membership of the society shall remain mandatory. Thus, the decision shall be approved by a majority comprising not less than 51% of the total membership of the cooperative housing society,” the policy says.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, cooperation commissioner Deepak Taware said that many new judgements and rules had been introduced, and hence they had formulated a new policy.

After the decision approving redevelopment is taken, the selection of an experienced architect/project management consultant (PMC) is prescribed. At the initial stage, the architect/PMC will have to obtain information regarding the available FSI and TDR based on the society’s buildings and land. They will have to take into account prevailing government policies and, depending on ownership of the land, the rules and regulations applicable from time to time to MHADA, CIDCO, SRA, MMRDA and the relevant municipal corporation/municipal council.

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving the redevelopment project report, the secretary of the society will have to convene a managing committee meeting within 30 days. Earlier, the opening of tenders could be finalised through the managing committee process but now the draft tender has to be approved by the majority at a Special General Body Meeting called by the society. Till now, the tenders could be opened within 15 days of the tender closing; the new policy has extended this to 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving the redevelopment project report, the secretary of the society will have to convene a managing committee meeting within 30 days. Earlier, the opening of tenders could be finalised through the managing committee process but now the draft tender has to be approved by the majority at a Special General Body Meeting called by the society. Till now, the tenders could be opened within 15 days of the tender closing; the new policy has extended this to 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, there was no provision for a secret ballot to select a builder. Now a secret ballot must be held if demanded in writing by at least one-fifth of the total members.

The new policy also says that the appointment of a builder requires the written approval/consent of at least 51% of the total membership.

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As per the earlier rules, the bank guarantee was fixed at 20% of the total redevelopment project cost. Now the amount/proportion and form will be decided with general body approval.

The new policy also says that depending on the size of the redevelopment project, the period for its completion must not exceed two years from the date of the first/plinth certificate, and in exceptional circumstances must not exceed three years.

Violation of the orders, collusion, fraud, deception or acts prejudicial to members’ interests may attract action against the responsible office bearers/committee members under the Cooperative Societies Act.