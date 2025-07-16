Ola, Uber, drivers demand implementation of aggregator policy, pay parity with kaali-peeli drivers

MUMBAI: Uber and Ola drivers and other gig economy workers across Maharashtra on Tuesday staged a flash protest at Azad Maidan, demanding faster implementation of the aggregator policy for app-based taxis and pay parity with regular taxi drivers. The protest is likely to continue on Wednesday as well. (Pic credit: Facebook)

Several unions and associations are unhappy with the state government for not implementing the aggregator policy sooner. The unions said that their agitation focused on issues such as their alleged exploitation by companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido as well as the government’s crackdown on illegal bike taxis among other important concerns.

According to the unions, over 500 to 750 aggregator cab and auto drivers were present at the protest. Due to this, cabs and autos on the road were far and few between, which led to surge pricing.

“The app-based aggregator drivers get ₹8 to ₹12 per km for driving an AC taxi while the base fare of kaali peelis (regular cabs) is ₹31, with a subsequent fare of ₹18 per km,” said Anand Kute of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh. “We want similar fares. We have been demanding this for the last seven or eight years but nothing has happened.” The unions said they were protesting against both the government and aggregators Ola and Uber, who have not been forthcoming in implementing the aggregator cab policy although it has long been drawn up.

A driver at the protest claimed that his expenditure was more than his earnings. “I have to spend not only on fuel and maintenance but also pay taxes and maybe the occasional traffic fine, the total sum of which comes to over ₹1,600 per day,” he said. “My daily earnings are ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. How is this profitable?”

Some of the unions and associations that were part of the protest were Indian Gig Workers Platform, Maharashtra State National Workers Union-App-based Transport Unit, Mumbai Taximen Union and MARKS. Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Workers Platform, said that despite their meeting with the state government, the various unions had not reached a consensus and the protest could continue.

Thane resident Akash Soni said: “The drivers, state government and the aggregator companies should resolve their issues amicably. Today, I couldn’t find a cab or rickshaw on aggregator platforms for a long time. Even the app-based buses were off the road.”