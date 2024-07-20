One labourer killed, three injured in cave-in at SRA construction site in Malad

Mumbai: A 39-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured when a portion of a pit caved in on them at the construction site of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Malad East on Friday. Mumbai, India - July 19, 2024: Land caves in the construction site at malad in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred at 1:15 pm in Pratap Nagar near the Western Express Highway, where Amity Construction company was executing the project.

The deceased, Premchand Jaiswal, was taken to HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari where he was declared dead.

Sharing the details of the injured persons, the BMC officials said one was treated and discharged from HBT, whereas another one was taken to the BDBA Hospital in Kandivali. The details about the third person is still awaited, said the official.

When the construction work was underway amid heavy rainfall, the excavated portion of the SRA site caved in trapping the labourers. While the BMC said four were trapped, an official from the SRA project said three were stuck inside the soil.

According to civic officials, four labourers were trapped in the soil cave-in, out of which one died. Three persons were rescued and rushed to the BDBA Hospital. The officials said one of the injured labourer Sanjay Kusa, 32, was treated and discharged from the HBT Trauma Care, while the other names were not released.

An SRA official, however, added, “Three labourers were rescued, out of which one died and two others sustained minor injuries. They were taken to HBT Trauma Care and released after receiving treatment. The site was being constructed by Amity Construction, when the incident occurred.”

The official added, “An investigation will be conducted at the site and then further action will be initiated.”