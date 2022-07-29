Only 73% vaccinated with first dose in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is still struggling to cover the 100% target population for the first dose even 18 months after starting the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
However, compared to its other counterparts in Thane district, the KDMC has managed to vaccinate 73% of the total targeted population with the first dose.
Out of the 15.49 lakh targeted beneficiaries, 11.30 lakh have taken the first dose while in terms of second dose, 96% of the 11.3 lakh have taken their second dose. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has managed to cover 92% of the targeted population with first dose and in NMMC, 100% of the targeted population have taken the first dose.
The major reason for the low coverage with regard to first dose is that many people in particular areas are refusing to take the jab, according to the health department.
Ganesh Doiphode, officer in-charge of vaccination, KDMC, said, “There are certain localities where the people have decided to not take the dose at all. Our health workers are working on such cases even today through door-to-door surveys. They are convinced to take the dose. However, there are still many who are not willing to get vaccinated.”
He added that there are also many who have taken the first dose at their workplace and the record of these people is not with the KDMC. They are now analysing the data through the door-to-door survey.
Doiphode said, “We are trying to focus on such people who have not taken the first dose by contacting them regularly and mobilising them to the nearest vaccine centre. Those who have decided to not take the vaccine cause a major hurdle for the staff as they need to be convinced throughout the process.”
He claimed that the response, however, for the booster dose is good since it was made free. “The government should have made the precautionary dose free from the beginning. People waited for it to be free to get jabbed,” said Maria Thomas, 39, a resident of Chinchpada, Kalyan (E).
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
