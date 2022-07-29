Only 73% vaccinated with first dose in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is still struggling to cover the 100% target population for the first dose even 18 months after starting the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

However, compared to its other counterparts in Thane district, the KDMC has managed to vaccinate 73% of the total targeted population with the first dose.

Out of the 15.49 lakh targeted beneficiaries, 11.30 lakh have taken the first dose while in terms of second dose, 96% of the 11.3 lakh have taken their second dose. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has managed to cover 92% of the targeted population with first dose and in NMMC, 100% of the targeted population have taken the first dose.

The major reason for the low coverage with regard to first dose is that many people in particular areas are refusing to take the jab, according to the health department.

Ganesh Doiphode, officer in-charge of vaccination, KDMC, said, “There are certain localities where the people have decided to not take the dose at all. Our health workers are working on such cases even today through door-to-door surveys. They are convinced to take the dose. However, there are still many who are not willing to get vaccinated.”

He added that there are also many who have taken the first dose at their workplace and the record of these people is not with the KDMC. They are now analysing the data through the door-to-door survey.

Doiphode said, “We are trying to focus on such people who have not taken the first dose by contacting them regularly and mobilising them to the nearest vaccine centre. Those who have decided to not take the vaccine cause a major hurdle for the staff as they need to be convinced throughout the process.”

He claimed that the response, however, for the booster dose is good since it was made free. “The government should have made the precautionary dose free from the beginning. People waited for it to be free to get jabbed,” said Maria Thomas, 39, a resident of Chinchpada, Kalyan (E).

