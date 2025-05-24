Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Orange alert turns yellow: IMD

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The forecast changed when a low pressure area over the east central Arabian sea, off the south Konkan coast did not intensify and move northwards, as predicted earlier

MUMBAI: The orange alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall on May 24 was revised to a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The orange alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall on May 24 was revised to a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. ( photo Mahendra Kolhe/ HT)
The orange alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall on May 24 was revised to a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. ( photo Mahendra Kolhe/ HT)

The yellow alert till May 27 indicates light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph.

The forecast changed when a low pressure area over the east central Arabian sea, off the south Konkan coast did not intensify and move northwards, as predicted earlier. However, it is expected to intensify on Saturday.

In May, Mumbai has recorded 700 per cent more rain than its long period average (LPA), averaged over 30 to 50 years, and is expected to receive more before the month ends.

While the temperature hovered between 31 to 32 degree Celsius on Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and minimum of 26.2 degree Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal. Colaba recorded 32.2 degree Celsius and 24.7 degree Celsius as the maximum and minimum temperature.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Orange alert turns yellow: IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On