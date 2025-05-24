Orange alert turns yellow: IMD

MUMBAI: The orange alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall on May 24 was revised to a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The orange alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall on May 24 was revised to a yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. ( photo Mahendra Kolhe/ HT)

The yellow alert till May 27 indicates light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph.

The forecast changed when a low pressure area over the east central Arabian sea, off the south Konkan coast did not intensify and move northwards, as predicted earlier. However, it is expected to intensify on Saturday.

In May, Mumbai has recorded 700 per cent more rain than its long period average (LPA), averaged over 30 to 50 years, and is expected to receive more before the month ends.

While the temperature hovered between 31 to 32 degree Celsius on Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and minimum of 26.2 degree Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal. Colaba recorded 32.2 degree Celsius and 24.7 degree Celsius as the maximum and minimum temperature.