MUMBAI: Amid protests by citizen groups against the floating hoardings and the Maharashtra Maritime Board’s (MMB) assurance that only four such hoardings will be set up in Mumbai waters, the board has invited tenders for floating hoardings across at over 10 places off the MMR coasts.

Over 10 floating hoardings to come up in MMR waters

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HT has seen this update put up on MMB’s website on Monday.

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The MMBs plan to earn revenue through this endeavour recently drew criticism – citizens of Bandra, for instance, pushed back against the MMB’s move to set up hoardings off the Bandra promenade. Also, Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray had expressed his objection to the plan to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, ports minister Nitesh Rane, who is in-charge of MMB, had defended the idea assuring only four such hoardings will come up.

The date of opening of the technical bid was October 21. The bids are expected to get MMB a minimum annual licence fee of ₹4.79 crore or more. Following norms set up by the BMC, these hoardings will measure 40X40 feet.

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{{^usCountry}} Hoardings have been planned at Bandstand, Marve, Carter Road, Belapur, Uran and bridge off the Mumbai-Nashik highway, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hoardings have been planned at Bandstand, Marve, Carter Road, Belapur, Uran and bridge off the Mumbai-Nashik highway, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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While the Versova Bandra Sealink is under construction, the MMB is seeking to set up a floating hoarding off Juhu beach – a much-frequented tourist spot. Similar hoardings on boats will also come up off Marve beach, off Lotus Jetty on the Coastal Road, Bandra Worli Sealink, off Worli jetty, Vashi bridge, Mumbra Creek bridge, Vasai creek, Mandwa Terminal, Airoli and off Vasai creek.

The board has also invited tenders for two flotels in the Belapur/Panvel creek and another one at Ulwe.

In its tender document, which HT has seen, MMB has justified the move stating it has jurisdiction over extensive coastal and waterfront areas in the state, including ports, jetties, terminals, foreshore areas, and other maritime infrastructure. One of the important functions of MMB is to regulate and control the display of advertisements within its jurisdiction, as empowered under the Maharashtra Maritime Board (Regulation of display of Advertisements) Regulations, 2026.

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The tender also states that MMB will generate non-tariff revenue through a transparent and competitive licensing process for optimal utilization of maritime assets.