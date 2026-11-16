MUMBAI: When a doctor examined an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually assaulted, the medical opinion came with an important caveat: the final opinion would come only after the forensic reports. Those reports were not placed before the trial court, and on October 21, a special POCSO court acquitted the accused in the case. Over 54,000 forensic cases pending in Maharashtra; one in four laboratory posts vacant

In another case, the police completed their investigation into an alleged extortion plot targeting comedian Kapil Sharma in September 2025, and filed a charge sheet. When the accused sought bail, the prosecution told a Mumbai sessions court on March 10 this year that the forensic report on his voice sample was still awaited. The court granted him bail.

Delayed scientific evidence is a long-standing issue affecting the outcome of a criminal investigation or trial in the country. In Maharashtra, available figures up to the end of October 2026 published by the state’s Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories (DFSL) show that as many as 54,313 forensic examination cases were pending at the beginning of October, including 14,295 at the laboratory in Mumbai’s Kalina. Across the state, laboratories reported examining 25,888 cases in September, while receiving 25,304 fresh cases.

A prime reason for this is the severe shortage of staff—377 of the 1,486 sanctioned posts, roughly one in four sanctioned posts at DFSL, are vacant. The shortage is within the laboratories too. Senior officials at the Kalina facility, speaking on condition of anonymity, cited this as a concern amid the volume of examinations the laboratory is expected to handle. “We keep working but there is only so much we can do with the staff we have. By the time we clear some of the pending work, more cases have poured in,” an official said.

A closer look at the figures shows where the pressure is most acute. Cyber forensics alone account for 30,387 pending cases, while the Toxicology and Analytical Science Investigation (TASI) division has another 9,964. Together, the two divisions account for nearly three-fourths of the statewide backlog. In September, the cyber division received 723 cases but conducted examinations in only 302, while TASI received 305 and conducted 107. In both divisions, the number of cases received exceeded the number examined.

The backlog, however, is not spread evenly across the directorate. The DNA division brought its pending cases down from 2,268 to 1,670 during September while the biology division reduced its pendency from 4,898 to 4,099. In contrast, the cyber forensics backlog grew by 421 cases, from 29,966 to 30,387, while TASI pendency increased by 198, from 9,766 to 9,964. The two divisions together added 619 cases to their backlog in a single month. The state government has recently approved the contractual recruitment of 220 forensic experts for three years to address the backlog in the cyber and TASI divisions.

The pressure is also reflected in cases where reports reached court but only after considerable delay. In a POCSO case decided on May 2, a forensic expert giving evidence said that the DNA analysis of samples received at the Kalina laboratory in September and October 2021 had begun only in June 2022. The expert maintained that the delay had not affected the reliability of the results because the samples had been preserved at the prescribed temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. The court accepted the DNA evidence, which established that the accused and the minor victim were the biological parents of her child.

In another POCSO judgment, delivered on July 10, the prosecution relied on DNA evidence linking the accused to the pregnancy of a minor victim. During the trial, police personnel who had collected and transported samples from hospitals to the Kalina laboratory were questioned about the chain of custody. The court recorded gaps in the documentation and the fact that some samples had been carried on public transport, but ultimately accepted the prosecution’s evidence and convicted the accused. The judgment underlined that the reliability of a forensic report depends not only on laboratory analysis but also on how samples reach the facility and are handled along the way.

Forensic reports can establish whether a voice recording belongs to an accused, identify biological material or determine whether seized currency is counterfeit. But the cases before Mumbai courts show that the process does not end with collecting a sample: it must be examined, preserved and presented in a manner that withstands scrutiny at trial.

The DFSL’s figures do not reveal how long individual cases have been awaiting examination or how many trials have been held up because reports are pending. But with more than 54,000 cases awaiting examination and 377 posts lying vacant, the numbers raise a basic question: how quickly can the state’s forensic laboratories deliver the evidence that investigators and courts are waiting for?