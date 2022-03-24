Owner of Mumbai’s popular restaurant chain receives ₹2 crore extortion call
Mumbai: Restaurant chain Persian Darbar has filed a police complaint after an unknown caller demanded ₹2 crore from them and threatened to trouble them, if the demand was not met. Bandra police is probing the case, while the city crime branch is also conducting a parallel probe.
The restaurant- Persian Darbar, started in 1978, has four restaurants in the city -- at Bandra, Andheri, Byculla and Kurla. On March 15, the cashier of the Bandra restaurant, Syed Safir, 59 received a phone call through the restaurant’s interactive voice response system, which diverts calls to the respective restaurant branches, as selected by the customers.
The caller introduced himself as one Rauf Sheth and abused Syed Safir and his colleague at the restaurant over 2-3 phone calls the same day, the police said.
“The caller checked with the cashier, if the owner of the restaurant chain was a Shia or a Sunni Muslim. He told the cashier to convey a message to his employer that, if he wished to continue doing business in Mumbai, then he will have to pay ₹2 crore hafta to him. He threatened that his (the employer’s) wife and children would be kidnapped, if he failed to meet the demand,” said a police officer requesting anonymity.
The caller also threatened that the restaurant owner would be sent to Saudi or Dubai, if he failed to pay him. The caller also threatened to force the restaurant owner to embrace Hinduism, the officer added. The cashier informed his employer Talah Upletwala, managing director of the Persian Darbar group, which eventually reported the incident to police. Bandra police have registered an FIR under sections 385 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of their complaint. The entire conversation between the caller and the restaurant staff has been recorded and we are trying to trace the accused by tracking the phone number used in making the threat calls, another officer said.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics