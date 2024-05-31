Padel craze sparks waitlists for courts, Pickleball booms with 1 crore prize

MUMBAI: Sixteen-year-old Bandra-resident Stavya Bhasin’s introduction to pickleball two years ago was marked by an unexpected experience: losing to a 55-year-old. Rather than being discouraged, Stavya was motivated. “I liked the fact that I lost to a 55-year-old. It presented a challenge,” he says. Bhasin now trains 24 to 25 hours a week at Blaze Pickleball Academy in Juhu. His dedication paid off in April 2024 when he won a gold medal in junior singles and bronze medals in both junior doubles and mixed doubles at the US Open Pickleball Championship. Mumbai, India. May 29, 2024: Stavya Bhasin is playing pickleball with his friend at the pickleball court in Parel. May 29, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Sunil Valavalkar, VP of the All India Pickleball Association, confirms Bhasin isn’t alone in his passion. “I set up the association in 2008, but until 2019, I used my own resources to promote pickleball,” he says. “In the last two or three years post-COVID, the sport has exploded. Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bangalore have seen a significant increase in courts, with our association now having over 5,000 members nationwide. Pickleball is also gaining popularity in places like Shillong and Jharkhand.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Padel has also seen a surge in popularity in Mumbai, so much so that booking a court has turned into a competitive sport in itself. Eisha Maskara Sheth, 38, a regular at the Willingdon Club and NSCI, says: “Bookings open at different times for different courts, and you have to be on Hudle, an app that helps locate sports facilities and partners, as soon as they do.”

“You’ll miss out if you’re even a few seconds late. If a court opens for booking at midnight, morning and evening slots are gone by 12:01,” says Sheth, a graphic designer and founder of Masilo, a kids’ bedding and apparel brand.

Harsha Raghavan, 52, a resident of Altamount Road and managing partner of Convergent Finance, has been an avid squash player his entire life. He embraced padel almost immediately when the first courts opened in Mumbai, roughly two-and-a-half to three years ago. Raghavan explains what he loves about the game: “Padel is outdoors, so you’re closer to nature, and it’s more akin to tennis and squash.”

Courting fun and fitness

Enthusiasts also attribute the popularity of both sports to their accessibility and social nature. Additionally, both pickleball and padel offer a great workout. Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with a lightweight, perforated plastic ball and paddles resembling oversized table tennis paddles. In contrast, padel is played on a larger, enclosed court measuring 20 meters by 10 meters, using a tennis-like ball with less pressure and solid, perforated paddles.

“Pickleball, a blend of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is easy to learn,” says Malabar Hill resident, Yuvraj Ruia, 26, who moved back to Mumbai from the US in May 2023, with the sole mission of promoting the sport he fell in love with during a road trip through Arizona.

In padel, on the other hand, the walls add a strategic element. “The glass walls require you to control the ball’s bounce, making the game physically demanding and engaging for those who enjoy a fast-paced challenge. It’s not just about hitting hard but playing smart,” says Jigar Mehta, MD and CEO of Onward Technologies. Mehta, 44, plays both sports. “I play padel with friends at Willingdon Club and PDP, and pickleball with my family at Bay Club – my wife, Natasha, and daughters, Alysha, 12, and Rhea, 10.”

Padel’s intensity and fitness benefits are significant draws for him. “In two hours, you can burn about 1,200 to 1,600 calories,” he estimates. He finds the fast pace and team-based nature of padel more enjoyable and engaging compared to tennis. “In padel, you play as a team, and even if you have a bad day, other players make up for it,” he shares. This team aspect has led him to transition from tennis, a sport he has played his entire life, to padel. “Padel is not just great exercise and fun; it’s also a social outing with friendly banter during games. Unlike tennis, you don’t need years of experience to be a good player, making it easier to gather a group to play.”

Game, set, community

Ruia, an investor and co-owner of Global Sports, which sets up pickleball venues, distributes equipment, and provides coaching, highlights the community-driven appeal of the sport. “Pickleball courts are small, and the game is mostly played as doubles with rotating partners, allowing 15 to 20 people to interact and meet new players,” he explains. Additionally, it’s the inclusive nature of these sports that has led to a booming community.

“Anyone, from kids to grandparents can play,” says Kimaya Hemdev, a fashion entrepreneur and director at Star Entertainment, who started playing padel last June. “It’s easy to pick up and can be as competitive as you want it to be,” says the 27-year-old.

This has opened the door for many who may have felt excluded from other sports. Raghavan points out: “Pickleball is played on a smaller, multipurpose court, which makes it less physically demanding. And while padel is more engaging for those who enjoy a challenge, the astroturf used in padel is easier on the knees vis-a-vis a tennis court, and the ability to play for longer without excessive strain could be another contributor to its growing popularity.”

“It helps that WhatsApp groups have made it easy to organise games and find players quickly,” says Mehta, who has played with various groups, from complete strangers to old friends to work colleagues.

Play, sweat, socialise

Indeed, players come to form tight-knit groups, often based on skill level and availability. “And tournaments can feel like a party, when it comes to pickleball,” Ruia adds, describing the festive atmosphere where celebrities like Karan Johar make appearances. Ruia’s business partner, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s network naturally lends a touch of glitz to the events. Their firm – a joint venture with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, a major pickleball league in the US – organises international pickleball tournaments, like the Indian Open held in February 2023 at NSCI, which saw six tennis courts converted into 12 pickleball courts. Participants came from 18 Indian states and various countries, including top players like Andrei Daescu, the current men’s doubles world pickleball champion. The cash prize, across categories, was ₹1 crore, and the next tournament, the Monsoon Pickleball Championships, is set for August 2024 with a similar prize.

And while this hasn’t extended to padel here, Raghavan shares that padel parties are the norm in places like Singapore, Dubai, and in some cities in Europe. “In many places like these, you’ll find padel clubs with six, eight, 10, or even 16 courts, where people gather for padel trips, matches, and social mixers,” Raghavan points out. He shares an experience from Singapore, where he attended a Tuesday night party centred around a padel tournament. “It’s a little like surfing culture,” he says.

Himanshu Dewaskar, 45, a director at KPMG, is among many who enjoy the connection these sports foster. Sponsored by Global Sports, he has represented India internationally and won a bronze medal at the US Open Pickleball Championship. Ranked among India’s top two players for the 40-plus category, Dewaskar practices early in the morning or late at night. Dewaskar also makes it a point to help anyone who reaches out to him to learn how to play pickleball. This willingness to share his passion is attracting a growing number of people to these games. As more players discover the joys of padel and pickleball, Mumbai’s sporting scene is set to evolve, offering new opportunities for fun, fitness, and friendship.