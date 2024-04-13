Parents demand curbs on fee hikes by private schools

: Parents and education activists are demanding action from the government against fee hikes of 10% to 15% by private schools in city this year. HT Image

A parent from a Dadar-based school expressed dismay upon receiving a fee demand letter for class 1 students. “I was shocked after seeing that the school is demanding around ₹ 86,000 from me for class 1 admission, whereas I expected up to ₹ 78,000, as I paid ₹ 75,500 for junior KG level in the same school,” said the parent. When questioned about the fee hike, the school management suggested paying the fees or enrolling in a government school. Similarly, a parent from a Borivali-based school stated, “My daughter’s school is demanding ₹ 1,35,000 for class 3, which increased from ₹ 1,01,000 for class 2.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Parents are demanding controls to be imposed on fee hikes by the private schools in the state. Activists advocating for the right to education have raised concerns regarding the inaction of the Kazi committee, which was established during the previous government’s tenure, in addressing the issue of exorbitant fee hikes in private schools. Members of the Maharashtra State Student Parents Teachers’ Federation (MSSPTF) are urging voters to demand clear commitments from election candidates regarding education reforms before casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nitin Dalvi, the Mumbai president of the MSSPTF, said: “The Kazi Committee was formed by the previous government to address concerns about arbitrary fee hikes during the pandemic. In the report, the committee suggested some amendments in the act which is in favour of parents, but the government is not ready to do the same.”

Dalvi and Dipali Sardeshmukh, the Pune president of the federation, argue that the government’s indifference suggests inadequacies in the school fee reform legislation, which has remained unchanged for over seven years. They highlight issues such as the imposition of late fees, exemption of penalties for incorrect fee collection by schools, and the continuation of deposit requirements. Despite the financial burden on parents, the government has failed to amend the law.

The government’s delay in addressing fee regulations is evident in the prolonged timeline of the committee formed to amend the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act.

Prasad Tulaskar, member of MSSPTF, said, “The government swiftly amended laws to favour private schools, such as excluding them from government school premises in Right to Education (RTE) admission processes. But it has shown reluctance to implement reforms aimed at protecting parents’ interests.”