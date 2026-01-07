Part of Veera Desai Road will be shut post BMC elections

Mumbai: Traffic movement on a crucial stretch of the arterial Veera Desai Road in Andheri West will be completely shut after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections for the demolition and reconstruction of the dilapidated bridge over Mogra Nallah at Dhake Colony. Mumbai, India - Jan. 9, 2025: The BMC closed the bridge over Mogra Nullah on Shastri Nagar Road, just before Bhaktivedanta School, last night, as part of its demolition plan scheduled for this week in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 9, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Ajit Borhade, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), told HT, “The BMC was waiting for my notification, which I issued on January 5. Since the ward office has a strong room and the office of the returning officers, the road will be shut post-elections as EVMs (electronic voting machines) will pass from that road.”

A civic official, requesting anonymity, said that the tentative date for closure is February 16. The closure falls within the jurisdiction of the Oshiwara Traffic Division and has been implemented in the interest of public safety.

According to the traffic police, the stretch of Veera Desai Road between Gopinath Munde Garden and Garden Court has been temporarily closed to all types of vehicular traffic to facilitate the demolition work. As a result, vehicles travelling southbound on Veera Desai Road are being diverted via Court Yard Junction, Chitrakoot Junction and New Link Road. Vehicles approaching from JP Road have also been diverted to New Link Road instead of Veera Desai Road before proceeding to their destinations.

The temporary traffic arrangements will remain in force until the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge are completed, the police said, urging motorists to take note of the changes and cooperate with traffic personnel.

However, the closure has sparked concern among local residents and citizen groups, who fear that it will lead to widespread traffic congestion in the area. Dhaval Shah, chairman of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said the shutdown of the southbound carriageway of Veera Desai Road would severely impact traffic flow across the entire zone.

“Veera Desai Road is a heavily used arterial road. Shutting it down is bound to create chaos, and diverting traffic to Link Road and adjoining routes will lead to major snarls,” Shah said. He urged the BMC to ensure that the contractor completes the work on a war footing. “This project should not drag on for years, as has happened with several bridge works in the suburbs,” he added.

Shah also pointed out that residents had already borne the brunt of prolonged disruptions in the past. “In 2025, the road was partially shut for cement concreting, causing immense inconvenience. Another long delay will push residents to the brink,” he said.

Traffic police officers said the arrangements were necessary to ensure safety during the demolition phase, even as commuters brace for congestion until the bridge work is completed.