Mumbai: Despite the central government’s push for electric vehicles, getting e-autos on Mumbai’s streets would be the toughest among Indian cities owing to lack of space for parking and charging vehicles, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Suman Mishra told Hindustan Times.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Suman Mishra (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) more less

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“The situation in Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is considerably more conducive to operate e-auto rickshaws than Mumbai, where electrification is hardest because of the lack of space,” Mishra told HT on Friday, ten days after Mahindra Last Mile Mobility was named winner of the EarthShot 2026 Prize under the ‘Clean Our Air’ category.

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Seated at her office in Kandivali East, Mishra said that she will approach the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking space for parking facilities and charging infrastructure.

“We will require charging points wherever these e-autos are parked. We need the state and the municipality to help us with space. We are willing to invest in charging points,” Mishra said.

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{{^usCountry}} The company may also propose location-specific solutions including pilot projects and charging stations at places like the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and civic parking lots where autos are parked at night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company may also propose location-specific solutions including pilot projects and charging stations at places like the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and civic parking lots where autos are parked at night. {{/usCountry}}

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“Such facilities could potentially be developed through partnerships, including corporate social responsibility initiatives,” Mishra said.

At present, nearly 500,000 autos are operational across the MMR, among which 280,000 run on compressed natural gas (CNG) while less than 50 are e-autos. As reported by HT earlier, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Uber have signed a pact to deploy 5,000 e-autos across India over a 12-month period. Mahindra will manufacture these vehicles which can be charged using 16 ampere sockets, similar to ones used for refrigerators and microwave ovens, Mishra said.

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“Many drivers who operate in Mumbai live in areas beyond its municipal limits, including Thane, Mira Road, Vasai and Nalasopara. The issue is not the distance they travel to reach Mumbai but the availability of charging infrastructure at spaces where they park their vehicles overnight, along with security systems to prevent theft of such infrastructure,” Mishra said.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility hopes to use a part of the prize money to expand training and employment opportunities for women in the electric mobility sector. The company has already trained around 500 women in vehicle servicing and maintenance over the past 2-3 years. It has also partnered with agencies that collect used battery packs from dealerships for recycling. To encourage more drivers to switch to e-autos, it will offer financial incentives and support and trade-in benefits, the CEO said.

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The company estimates that 400,000 electric three-wheelers on Indian roads have collectively helped avoid around 185,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. “Electric penetration in the three-wheeler segment could reach around 70% by 2030, but Mumbai could take longer unless the city develops dedicated parking and charging solutions,” Mishra said.

According to unions, auto rickshaws run around 100-150 km a day, and access to convenient and reliable charging facilities would be crucial for e-autos to ply on the city’s roads.

“The state government and manufacturers must also provide financial incentives to drivers and permit holders. Necessary changes need to be made in the law and permits for e-autos should be made compulsory,” said Thampi Kurien, auto rickshaw union leader.