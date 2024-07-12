PM Modi to perform bhoomipujan for third phase of BMCs GMLR project

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the bhoomipujan for the third phase of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project at Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon at 5 pm on Saturday. The GMLR project, envisioned in four phases, spans a total length of 12.20 km and carries an estimated cost of ₹14,000 crore. Mumbai, India - January 19, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches projects from MMRDA Grounds, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra (East), in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

This ambitious project aimed to primarily connect eastern and western suburbs will have twin tunnels of 4.7km distance each which will be constructed under Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The travel time between eastern and western suburbs will be reduced from 75 minutes to flat 25 minutes.

Phase III is divided into two sub-phases: The construction of a new flyover and an elevated rotary to further streamline traffic, and the development of a 1.22 km triple-lane box tunnel (cut and cover) at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Goregaon, and the excavation of a 4.7 km twin tunnel beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The GMLR project, Phase III, is set to include a significant infrastructure development with the construction of twin tunnels beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali. Each tunnel will extend 4.7 km and measure 45.70 metres in width, representing a major advancement in Mumbai’s road network.

The tunnels will be equipped with state-of-the-art systems, including modern lighting, ventilation, fire protection, and CCTV surveillance, as well as control rooms situated at both ends.

Utility provisions within the tunnels will include channels for rainwater management and potential future water supply needs. Importantly, the project has been designed to avoid disrupting the flora and fauna of the SGNP, as well as the surrounding areas of Aarey, Vihar, and Tulsi Lake. No land acquisition has taken place within the national park for this endeavour.

To ensure the safety of local wildlife, a dedicated cattle path will be established. The project is expected to result in a reduction of carbon emissions by approximately 22,400 tons annually, contributing to environmental sustainability. Additionally, the new infrastructure will help Mumbaikars save on travel time and fuel.

The total estimated cost for constructing these twin tunnels stands at ₹6,301.08 crore, with an anticipated completion date set for October 2028.

Current progress includes total station surveys, soil investigations, temporary road diversions, and preliminary design work. For the rehabilitation of those affected by the project, construction is underway for seven high-rise residential buildings (ground floor plus 23 storeys) and a market building (ground floor plus three storeys) to accommodate displaced residents and businesses.