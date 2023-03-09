Popular emcee killed in Mumbai-Goa Highway accident

Navi Mumbai: An event manager and emcee of social, cultural and political events, Dipesh More, was killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Goa Highway on Wednesday. HT Image

The accident occurred around 8 kilometres from Panvel in Chinchavan village when the speeding car, driven by More (46), crashed into a stationary MSRTC bus from behind.

“More was returning to Thane with his associates from Mahad where they had gone to conduct a popular cultural programme. The bus had stopped due to a punctured tyre. It seems, More did not realise it and crashed into it,” said an officer from the Panvel Police Station.

More was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. His associate Rashmi Khavnekar who was injured was taken to Lifeline hospital in Panvel along with two other associates Shraddha Jadhav and Komal Mane who received minor injuries. They are all reported to be out of danger.

A resident of Devdaya Nagar in Thane, More had through his event management company Parinita’s Events conducted a host of programmes over the years. His sudden death has led to grief in the cultural circle of Thane with condolences pouring in on social media.

“Several times, more than the events, audiences loved More’s presentation and anecdotes. He was always smiling and made sure there was never a dull moment during the show, lifting it whenever needed,” said Mushtaq Pathan, a Thane resident.

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde expressed grief over More’s death through a condolence tweet in which he said that the news is extremely shocking and heart-rendering.

Panvel police said that it is investigating the accident.