Probe against city firm: ED seizes gold, silver worth ₹47.76 crore
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 91
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively worth ₹47.76 crore, after carrying out searches at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles.
The agency is probing the money-laundering charges against M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing aluminum foil containers and storage aluminum containers.
“The company took bank loans to the tune of ₹2,296.58 crore which was later siphoned off by layering through various companies. The money was routed to various accounts in the context of providing unsecured loans and investments. But it was not the purpose of the loans and there were no agreements for such transactions,” the ED said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ED’s case, which was registered on March 8, 2018 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was based on the FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police against M/s Parekh Aluminex for alleged banking frauds.
During the course of raid, keys to private lockers were found on the premises of M/s Raksha Bullion. “On searching the lockers, it was found that the locker operation was being done without following the norms. No KYC was followed and there was no CCTV camera installed on the premises,” the statement said.
“There was no ‘in and out’ register as well. There were 761 lockers of which three belonged to M/s Raksha Bullion. On opening the lockers, 91.5 kg gold and 152 kg silver were found. An additional 188 kg silver was also seized from the premises of M/s Raksha Bullion. The total value of the seized items is valued at ₹47.76 crore,” the statement added.
The agency had provisionally attached ₹46.97 crore on June 25, 2019 and ₹158.26 crore on September 11 that year in the case.
-
Uttar Pradesh: All paramedical institutes set to be geo-tagged
With the aim to check frauds at hospitals, State Medical Faculty has decided that all healthcare facilities attached to para-medical institutes be geo-tagged. Remote Sensing Application Centre in the city will be contacted for the same, said the secretary of SMF, professor Alok Kumar—a statutory body that monitors the conduct of para-medical institutes in the state. Hospitals of para-medical institutes are often not on the same campus.
-
Two childhood friends die by suicide within an hour in Pune
Pune: Two childhood friends, aged 19 years, allegedly died by suicide at the same locality in Hadapsar, officials said on Wednesday morning. The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi. Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that one of the deceased was found dead at the residence at 7 pm on Tuesday. The second deceased suffered head injuries, which caused her death. Gokule said that no suicide note was found.
-
Amid rains, Pune residents complain of unattended garbage
The Shivajinagar residents have complained that garbage near KK Market–Bibwewadi stretch and Metro construction site in Shivajinagar often remain unattended. Sanjeev Jawale of Narveer Tanajiwadi area, said, “I complained to Pune Municipal Corporation about garbage in front of my house. The cleaners came and cleared the spot only once. The ward officers should take steps to keep the area clean as filth causes foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and insects near my neighbourhood.”
-
Murder over interfaith relationship: Police add sections related to murder, disappearance of evidence
The Ahmednagar police have added fresh sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) in addition to the earlier Indian Penal Code sections applied against the seven accused arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Deepak Barde who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship. Barde had eloped with 19-year-old Saniya Shaikh from their hometown Srirampur.
-
ED seizes 91.5 kg gold, 340 kg silver from Mumbai firm
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively valued at ₹47.76 crore after it concluded search operations at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles, the anti-money laundering agency said on Wednesday. The agency conducted the searches in connection with the money laundering probe linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium foil containers and storage aluminium containers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics