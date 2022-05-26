Professor reunites runaway 11-year-old with mother

Ulhasnagar An 11-year-old girl, who had run away from home, was reunited with her mother after an alert professor found her alone in a train on Wednesday.

The girl, Khushi Shirsat, stays with her mother and grandmother in Ulhasnagar. On Wednesday morning, after her mother went to work, the girl fought with her grandmother over some issue, which made her grandmother call her mother to complain. The mother then scolded the girl and said that she would beat her once she came back home if Khushi didn’t listen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scared that her mother would beat her, Khushi left the house when her grandmother was busy at work at around 12.30 pm. She took a Karjat-bound local from Ulhasnagar. While the train reached Karjat and started again for CSMT, a professor, Sheetal Boritkar, who teaches in an engineering college, boarded the train.

Senior police inspector, M Kad said, “Boritkar was sitting beside the girl when the girl asked her for the window seat. Boritkar gave the window seat when Khushi told her to inform her when Andheri station arrives. Boritkar, being a regular traveller, found it suspicious and started asking her different questions.”

She found out her school’s name and googled the school details. “She called the school officials confirming the girl’s parents number or address. School authorities immediately informed the parents and us. Our team contacted the teacher and asked her to wait at some railway station. The professor got down at Neral railway station with the girl till the police officers came and also accompanied her to the station. We felicitated the professor for her presence of mind and efforts to reunite the girl,” Kad added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}