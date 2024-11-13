Protester who confronted CM Eknath Shinde joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Santosh Katke, who confronted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy and branded him a "gaddar" (traitor) on Monday evening, has joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Santosh Katke with Uddhav Thackeray(HT Photo)

The incident occurred while Shinde was campaigning in Chandivali for MLA Dilip Lande, who faces Congress candidate Naseem Khan in the upcoming election. When Katke and others displayed black flags at the chief minister's convoy, Shinde stopped to confront the protesters, who then sought refuge in the Congress office. The chief minister followed them inside, questioning their behaviour before instructing police to apprehend them. The protesters were later released.

"I am a staunch Sena supporter and felt compelled to protest," Santosh Katke told media representatives.

On Tuesday, Thackeray welcomed both Santosh Katke and his father, Sadhu Katke, to the party in a formal ceremony. According to Congress sources, Sadhu Katke recently resigned as Republican Party of India (Athawale) district president following internal disagreements. Santosh's brother, Sainath Katke, already serves as a Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha pramukh.

Describing the incident, Congress candidate Naseem Khan said Sadhu Katke had instructed the group to remain seated as the convoy passed, but Sainath Katke emerged to raise slogans. "The chief minister confronted them, questioning their discipline," Khan said.

Khan expressed disapproval of the confrontation, stating, "The chief minister's position must be respected." He called for the Election Commission to investigate Shinde's entry into the Congress office.

This is not the first such incident involving the chief minister. Over a year ago, Shinde demanded police action against a Nationalist Congress Party supporter in Satara who accused him of accepting crores of rupees to defect from Shiv Sena (UBT), using the term "khoke" (slang for crores).