Questions linger over Pydhonie deaths, forensic reports awaited

MUMBAI: While a watermelon has taken centre-stage in the deaths of a Pydhonie family – JJ Marg police have even traced the Null Bazaar hawker who apparently sold the “suspicious” fruit to the Dokadias – investigators are awaiting forensic reports before arriving at hasty conclusions. The Dokadia family died on Sunday after a family dinner the previous night. Food and water samples have been sent for forensic tests. (HT Photo)

“We have requested the laboratory to expedite the process,” said the JJ Marg police investigating the death of the Dokadia family – Abdulla Abdul Kader Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and two teenaged daughters. They died on Sunday after dining with close relatives in their home on Saturday.

Samples of the meal they ate are being analysed as are samples from a partially eaten watermelon all four Dokadias ate before they turned in following the get-together. Samples of the drinking water too have been sent for forensic analysis.

“We are checking bank statements and phone records of family members as part of our investigation,” said an officer with the JJ Marg police.

As a question mark hovers over the deaths, a pall has settled over Mughal building in Pydhonie. Close relatives of the deceased refused to speak but Abdul Shaikh, 47, a neighbour of the Dokadias, says he simply cannot believe they are no more.

Shaikh returned to Mumbai on Monday after attending a wedding outside the city. “When I saw the photos, I was dumbstruck. It feels like just yesterday that I was telling Ayesha, 16, who had just taken the SSC exams, that I would give her a gift if she secured 99%,” recalled Shaikh.

“Their faces keep flitting through my mind. They were gentle people who never interfered in anyone’s business. I cannot believe all of them are gone,” he said.

Mehmood Qureshi, 59, among the first to respond to the crisis on Sunday morning, recounted the sequence of events. “Ayesha said the family had eaten watermelon at around 1.30am. At the time, her condition was not as bad as the others,” said Qureshi. “Apparently, the family began to take ill soon after eating, followed by diarrhoea and vomiting. Their condition deteriorated rapidly. A family doctor examined them around 6am, but there was no improvement,” he said.

Abdullah Dokatia then called his nephew. “When he arrived, Abdullah himself started shivering,” Qureshi said. Qureshi’s son happened to be passing the Dokadias’ apartment and saw the crisis unfolding. He alerted his father and other residents, who rushed to assist the family.

All four family members were taken to hospital but succumbed within hours of each other on Sunday. Their deaths have left family members grieving, a neighbourhood in shock – and a city obsessed with a fruit that may – or may not – hold the answer.