MUMBAI: A Rajasthan man who allegedly hurled abuse and threats at a prominent Maharashtra political leader’s personal assistant over WhatsApp call, with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s face as his display picture (DP), has been caught by the West Region Cyber police. The accused, identified as Omprakash Meghwal, was produced before a court in Mumbai, which remanded him to police custody.

Rajasthan man held for abusive calls to PA of Maha leader; used Bishnoi photo as DP

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According to the police, the complainant, who is the personal assistant to a high-profile political leader, received a call from an unknown number. The caller used obscene language and issued threats. The WhatsApp account linked to the number had Bishnoi’s photograph as its DP.

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The complainant approached the Western Regional Cyber police station, which registered a case and began an investigation. Given the use of Bishnoi’s image, police treated the matter as a high priority. Technical analysis traced the number to a person in Rajasthan.

A police team was subsequently dispatched to Rajasthan, where they apprehended Omprakash in Charanwas and brought him back to Mumbai. He was later produced before a court which remanded him to police custody.

There has been a spate of threats to political leaders and Bollywood celebrities in the name of Bishnoi in recent times. Following the October 18 shooting incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Mumbai police have taken such matters very seriously.

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{{^usCountry}} The cyber police are investigating why Meghwal used Bishnoi’s photo as his DP, whether he has any actual links to the gangster, and whether he has any accomplices, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cyber police are investigating why Meghwal used Bishnoi’s photo as his DP, whether he has any actual links to the gangster, and whether he has any accomplices, police said. {{/usCountry}}