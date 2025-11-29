Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajesh Aggarwal to take charge as chief secretary on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 06:02 am IST

He will be succeeding Rajesh Kumar, from the 1988 batch, who was due to retire on August 30 but received a three-month extension

Mumbai: The state government on Friday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal as the next chief secretary, who will be taking charge on Sunday.

1989-batch IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal
1989-batch IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal

On October 28, Aggarwal, then serving as the secretary for persons with disabilities in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, was repatriated to Maharashtra, assured with the top administrative post. He will be succeeding Rajesh Kumar, from the 1988 batch, who was due to retire on August 30 but received a three-month extension.

Aggarwal has been on central deputation for nearly a decade since January 2015, having served in key departments including Financial Services, Tribal Affairs, Skill Development, Petroleum, and Social Welfare. In Maharashtra, he earlier held posts such as collector of Akola and also worked in the Information Technology, Accounts, and Treasury departments.

Once he takes charge as the chief secretary, some IAS officers from the 1989, 1990 and 1991 batches may miss the opportunity to head the state bureaucracy. Additional chief secretaries IS Chahal (home), Bhushan Gagarani (BMC commissioner), Deepak Kapoor (water resources), OP Gupta (finance) are unlikely to get the opportunity to serve as CS as they are scheduled to retire before Aggarwal, who is set to retire in November next year.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Rajesh Aggarwal to take charge as chief secretary on Sunday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Mumbai has appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal as the new chief secretary, effective Sunday, succeeding Rajesh Kumar. Aggarwal, previously with the Union Ministry of Social Justice, has extensive experience in various departments and has served nearly a decade on central deputation. His appointment affects the prospects of several IAS officers from the 1989-1991 batches.