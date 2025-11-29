Rajesh Aggarwal to take charge as chief secretary on Sunday

Mumbai: The state government on Friday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal as the next chief secretary, who will be taking charge on Sunday. 1989-batch IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal

On October 28, Aggarwal, then serving as the secretary for persons with disabilities in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, was repatriated to Maharashtra, assured with the top administrative post. He will be succeeding Rajesh Kumar, from the 1988 batch, who was due to retire on August 30 but received a three-month extension.

Aggarwal has been on central deputation for nearly a decade since January 2015, having served in key departments including Financial Services, Tribal Affairs, Skill Development, Petroleum, and Social Welfare. In Maharashtra, he earlier held posts such as collector of Akola and also worked in the Information Technology, Accounts, and Treasury departments.

Once he takes charge as the chief secretary, some IAS officers from the 1989, 1990 and 1991 batches may miss the opportunity to head the state bureaucracy. Additional chief secretaries IS Chahal (home), Bhushan Gagarani (BMC commissioner), Deepak Kapoor (water resources), OP Gupta (finance) are unlikely to get the opportunity to serve as CS as they are scheduled to retire before Aggarwal, who is set to retire in November next year.