MUMBAI: An inquiry into the deaths of three tribal schoolgirls at a government-aided residential school in Gadchiroli’s Japtalai village has exposed serious administrative lapses, a lack of basic amenities and failure to follow prescribed protocols in the running of the school. The girls died of snakebite on August 10, following which the government set up a four-member committee to look into the incident. Report on Gadchiroli snakebite deaths exposes huge lapses in running of ashram schools

The committee’s report, obtained through an RTI application by activist Vikram Bhave, has exposed several irregularities in the functioning of residential ashram schools. Major findings include overcrowded hostels, inadequate toilet and drinking water facilities, poor-quality food, absence of safety measures and alleged manipulation of student enrolment to claim government grants.

The snakebite incident happened at around 2 am on August 10. According to recorded testimonies, 60 to 70 girls were sleeping on mats in an overcrowded hall, as beds were unavailable and the mattresses were wet. The snake first bit Anu Gajur Koreti, and then Dipika Itwa Lakda and Sushmita Sarojit Mandal. The report stated that the victims were taken to the rural hospital in Dhanora only between 4.30 am and 5.30 am, where Dipika and Sushmita died during treatment. Anu succumbed at the general hospital in Gadchiroli.

The report stated that piles of firewood and bricks had been stacked against the walls of the girls’ hostel, which had served to obscure two snake burrows outside. Overgrown grass, stagnant water and discarded food had further created an ideal habitat for the reptiles while broken window panes, missing protective meshes and gaps beneath the doors had allowed the snakes to enter the hostel.

The investigation also found that the school lacked basic emergency provisions, including a first-aid kit and fire extinguishers. Headmaster Prashant Tatpallivar was absent without permission while female hostel superintendent B D Chilamwar was on unauthorised leave without handing over charge to a teacher/staff member. Consequently, over 100 children were left under the supervision of Class IV employees.

The inquiry further exposed alleged irregularities in admissions and utilisation of government grants. The deceased Sushmita Mandal belonged to a caste that was ineligible for scheduled tribe hostel concessions but had been admitted. The school had also admitted 233 students from Etapalli taluka, around 125 km away, in violation of a May 2026 government resolution prohibiting admissions beyond an 80-km radius.

The report also pointed to the unfiltered borewell water and bad food served to students. “Students were served only rice and dal without chapatis, bananas, eggs or meat. Two of the four toilets in the girls’ hostel were non-functional while the distribution of sanitary pads was inadequate and no incinerator had been installed,” it stated.

Following a formal hearing on August 17, 2026, tribal development commissioner Leena Bansod ordered the school to be derecognised permanently and students to be shifted to nearby government or aided ashram schools within 15 days. Additional commissioner Ayushi Singh also ordered police complaints against the headmaster, male superintendent Bhaskar Bhoyar and female superintendent B D Chilamwar.

As a preventive measure, the Nagpur division banned the storage and use of firewood for cooking in all aided ashram schools, making LPG cylinders mandatory. A special inspection drive covering over 80 residential tribal schools was also initiated, an annexure to the report stated.

RTI activist Vikram Bhave, however, pointed out that while action had been taken against the principal and teachers, there was no accountability demanded from senior government officers responsible for monitoring the schools. “Where did grants of the past 30 years for food, sanitary pads and infrastructure go?” he questioned. “Who will be held accountable?”

Leena Bansod, commissioner, tribal development, said that the state government had immediately initiated action against the officials responsible, and steps were being taken to prevent any repetition. “We have launched a third-party audit of 558 aided tribal schools to ensure that infrastructure and quality of education is improved,” she said. “Before that, we served notices to the aided schools found to have violated norms during our preliminary inspection. We have begun recruiting 2,000 teachers and 468 chowkidars in 500-government-run tribal schools to improve teaching quality and student security. Government schools are in better condition than the aided schools run by private institutions but we will ensure their upgradation too.”