MUMBAI: Construction work is underway on a 3,500-sq m plot in Bandra (East). Six pits, each 4 feet deep, have been dug for the foundation of a site office for Metro Line 11. The site office will accommodate the cabins of 15 department heads of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). Parking space has also been pencilled in.

The plot, near Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra (East), looks nothing like a recreational ground (RG) – and yet it is designated as one in the city’s Development Plan 2034 (DP 2034). (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The plot, near Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra (east), looks nothing like a recreational ground (RG) – and yet it is designated as one in the city’s Development Plan 2034 (DP 2034).

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Under the jurisdiction of the suburban district collector, the plot hosted the site office of Metro Line 3 for 11 years. When the structure was dismantled a few months ago, residents in the locality hoped they would finally get their promised garden or playground.

But, on September 1, the collector handed the plot, near the junction of Jagat Vidya Marg and Madhusudan Kalelkar Marg, to MMRCL for five years for its Metro Line 11 site office and ancillary activities.

Residents plan to assemble at the plot on Sunday, to protest the allotment and demand their recreational ground. The Madhusudan Kalelkar Marg Advanced Locality Management (MK Marg ALM), representing 16 housing societies and around 5,000 residents and other residents in the locality, have written to the suburban district collector, demanding that the land be restored to its designated recreational use.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Since the BMC is the designated authority to develop and maintain recreational grounds and other open spaces in the DP, residents also wrote to municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide. They have received no response from Bhide, who is also MMRCL managing director. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the BMC is the designated authority to develop and maintain recreational grounds and other open spaces in the DP, residents also wrote to municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide. They have received no response from Bhide, who is also MMRCL managing director. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

MK Marg ALM joint secretary Parag Risbud argues, “A metro office is a temporary structure but a public garden lasts across generations. The authorities shouldn’t sacrifice our neighbourhood’s future for a temporary project office, he said. “A suitable location could have been identified anywhere else in the city. Why choose a plot meant for a recreational ground?”

Sarojini Patil, chairperson of Jagat Vidya Cooperative Housing Society, which faces the plot, said they badly needed the open space for morning and evening walks, and for children to play. “We have repeatedly approached the authorities but our concerns remain unaddressed,” Patil says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residents are hoping some among them can do the heavy hitting. Among these is Dr Ferdino Rebello, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court and chairperson of the Nyay Sagar Cooperative Housing Society adjoining the plot. “As a chief justice of the Allahabad High Court and a judge of the Bombay High Court, I have passed judgments ensuring that a recreational ground is used only as a recreational ground. Now I have to fight in my own back yard and make the authorities reverse their decision. This is very saddening,” said (Retd) Justice Rebello

Arvind Sawant, former senior police inspector with the Mumbai Crime Branch and chairperson of Renuka Cooperative Housing Society, underlined that they had waited more than a decade for the promised open space. “Why should this deprivation continue for another five years? This is just not acceptable!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BMC, meanwhile, says there is nothing it can do. The BMC’s H-East ward’s gardens department wrote to the civic Development Plan (DP) department on August 2, asking it to take possession of the plot but a senior official from the BMC’s DP department told HT, “Since the land does not belong to the BMC but to the collector, there isn’t much we can do. The collector has the authority to decide how it can be used. There have been similar precedents.”

Bhide did not respond to HT’s calls and messages seeking her comment. Mumbai suburban district collector Saurabh Katiyar was also unavailable for comment.